NASENI to Commercialise 52 Innovations, Attracts $30 Billion FDI from China

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has stated that it currently has 52 innovations billed for commercialisation, with $30 billion foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), of NASENI, Khalil Halilu made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja when he briefed journalists on his one year achievements in office.

According to him, the agency plans to commercialise 52 of its own products so that they will be available in the market for Nigerians to buy.

He said: “My first year as EVC of NASENI has been nothing short of transformative. From the outset, I brought a fresh, dynamic energy to the agency, steering it toward a future where technology and manufacturing are not just buzzwords but driving forces of national development.

“Under my stewardship, NASENI has strengthened partnerships that are laying the groundwork for Nigeria’s Industrial revolution-think cutting-edge projects in reverse engineering, rural electrification, and innovative manufacturing solutions.”

“Next year, I will focus more on enhancing NASENI’s impact on Nigeria’s technological and industrial landscape. One of my primary goals is to ensure the commercialisation of all viable NASENI products, eliminating the practice of letting prototypes gather dust on shelves. In the first year, we focused on strategic partnerships with leading production field players, at home and abroad.”

His approach, he noted, has been hands-on, with a keen focus on delivering tangible results, adding: “whether it is collaborating with local tech firms to scale up production capacities or working with international bodies to ensure that Nigeria stays ahead in the global tech ecosystem, our vision is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The past year has seen NASENI emerge as a crucial player in the quest for a self-sustaining technological future for Nigeria, he stressed.

“In just 12 months, we set a bold vision for the future- one where Nigeria is a leader in homegrown innovation and manufacturing. Overall, my journey at NASENI exemplifies an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s innovation, demonstrates its manufacturing capabilities, shows investment in staff training, and lays a foundation for sustainable industrial practices, In line with the renewed hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

“Today , Nigeria stands on the brink of its own industrial renaissance, with NASENI at the forefront of several of the key initiatives. Over the past year, we have moved beyond envisioning a future of imped industrial growth to actively building it.

“Our portfolio now includes 35 market-ready innovations-from affordable solar lamps that can power our streets to cutting-edge agricultural technologies that can help make putting food on the table of Nigerian families easier.

“These are not simply products; they are answers to the urgent challenges of energy access and food security,” he said.

Director, Business Technology Development Department, Benard Ozigi, said the agency has been able to attract foreign direct investment worth $30 billion from China and that when the EVC assumed office he promised to commercialise 30 0er cent of the agency’s innovations, and that he has since exceeded that mark.

He said, currently he has 52 products that are ready to be commercialised by the agency so that Nigerians can buy them in the open market.

Of the 52 products, he spoke highly of the irrigation solar powered machine and Save80 stove which he said saves 80 per cent of energy.

Other products that are ready for commercialisation includes: electric vehicles, Lithium battery, Laptop Hatchbox, Phones and Tables with Solar streetlight, E-Tricycle Smart meters and others.