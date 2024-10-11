Casava  Insurance Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer to Boost Operations

Sunday Okobi

Nigeria’s pioneering digital insurer, Casava Insurance, has expressed its intention to lead the insurance industry and create indelible impact with the appointment of Aluor Agusah as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

The firm said the strategic move signaled Casava’s ambition to solidify its position as a leader in the digital insurance space as well as to aggressively expand its reach and impact within Nigeria’s dynamic insurance market.

In a statement, Casava said Agusah, a seasoned insurance professional with over 20 years of experience, “brings a wealth of expertise to the company. The former Chief Marketing Officer at Alliance and General Insurance Plc has a track record that includes leadership roles at prominent companies such as Royal Exchange General Insurance and Old Mutual Nigeria.”

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Casava Insurance, Bode Pedro, expressed delight at welcoming Agusah to the company.

According to him, “I am thrilled to welcome Aluor Agusah to the Casava family as our Chief Commercial Officer. His 20 plus years’ experience, expertise, accomplishments, and passion for transforming the insurance landscape truly resonates with our mission.

“Together, under his leadership and the guidance of our board advisor, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, we are excited about the future and the meaningful impact we will make in Nigeria’s insurance industry.”

He said Agusah’s appointment is a clear indication that Casava is ready to play in the big leagues.

“With his focus on micro-insurance, health insurance, and brokerage services, the company is set to leverage his expertise to drive growth and innovation across key market segments,” Pedro said.

In his remark, Agusah expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating that: “I look forward to working with Bode Pedro to shape and implement a robust commercial strategy that addresses Nigeria’s evolving insurance market.”

Agusah, who also shared his eagerness to work with Adeolu Adewumi-Zer (Casava’s board advisor and a doyenne of the insurance industry), added: “My focus will be on driving our commercial strategy across key areas such as Micro-insurance, Health Insurance, and our newly introduced Brokerage Services. Through strategic partnerships, enhanced customer engagement, and leveraging technology, I aim to expand our market share and lead initiatives that will increase revenue and broaden our reach with the support and a vibrant sales and backend team.”

His impressive credentials, including a Master of Business Administration and fellowships with esteemed institutions like the Institute of Management Specialists (FIMS), Institute of Certified Sales Professionals (MICSP), and the Chartered Institute of Loans & Risk Management of Nigeria (MCILRM), further underscore his qualifications to lead Casava’s commercial efforts.