Senate Confirms Lawal’s Appointment As NSIPA Boss, Usman for NAHCON 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Thursday approved the nomination of Dr. Badamasi Lawal for appointment as the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Lawal’s confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Investments that screened the nominee.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, in her report, said the nominee is qualified for appointment having met all relevant legal requirements for the position.

The senators unanimously agreed that Lawal be confirmed for appointment when Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the request to voice vote.

President Bola Tinubu had, in a statement by his former spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on August 8, 2024, nominated Lawal for the position subject to Senate’s confirmation.

The new CEO of NSIPA was a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in Katsina State.

Lawal will replace Halima Shehu, the former CEO of NSIPA, who was suspended by the president over alleged financial improprieties.

After Shehu’s suspension, Tinubu directed Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-Power Programme Manager, to replace her in acting capacity, pending the conclusion of investigations.

Also Thursday, the Senate approved the nomination of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman for appointment as the Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The confirmation of Usman’s nomination followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello (APC – Niger North).

President Tinubu had on August 19, 2024 through a statement by his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, nominated Usman for the position after which he transmitted a request in a letter to the Senate for confirmation.

According to the statement, Usman is a renowned scholar and well-grounded in hajj operations, having served as the chairman of Kano State Pilgrim’s Board, and successfully superintended the operations of the largest quota of state pilgrims in the country.

Senator Bello in his report, said following the screening conducted by his committee showed that Usman merited being appointed to head the nation’s apex Hajj body.

Senators approved that Usman be confirmed for the appointment by Tinubu when Senate President Akpabio put the request to voice vote.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, commended the chairman and members of this Committee on Foreign Affairs for doing a thorough job and a thorough screening of this nominee by Mr. President.

He said: “The committee’s report is well put together and well articulated. They have done a wonderful job, and this is a wonderful report.

“I also want to commend Mr. President for nominating the nominee in the first place. Mr. President has picked a man who has all it takes to occupy the position.

“Going by the report, it shows that the nominee has a relevant track record, experience and an excellent pedigree needed for someone to occupy this office.

“He has demonstrated experience because he has held this kind of office at the state level.

“He has also stayed in Saudi Arabia where he is expected to do most of his job. He is what we describe as a round peg in a round hole.

“Nothing can be better than this. This man has all that is needed, all that it takes to occupy this place.”