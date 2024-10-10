FUNAAB Appoints New Registrar, Bursar

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has appointed Dr. Titus Adeniyi as the new Registrar and Mr. Olukayode Osinuga as the new Bursar.

The appointments, according to a statement signed by the Acting Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Olasunkanmi Olajide, were confirmed yesterday, during the 110th Statutory Meeting of the University’s Governing Council.

While presenting the letters of appointment to the new appointees, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, Odundun IV, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji Land, emphasised the University’s unwavering commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment, stating that the appointments followed a rigorous process that was initiated in 2023 but delayed due to the change of Governing Council members.

He said: “FUNAAB is a centre of excellence and meritocracy. This is why the University continues to

thrive and ascend to greater heights.

“We encourage all stakeholders to collaborate to sustain and further improve FUNAAB’s standing.”

He also highlighted the contributions of the outgoing acting Registrar, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Dawodu, commending her for her dedication and service during her tenure.

Dr. Titus Adedeji Adeniyi, the newly appointed Registrar, holds a B.Sc, M.Sc, and PhD in Demography and Social Statistics from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. Until his new appointment, he recently served as the Director of Human Resources and Development at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo.

Adeniyi is a member of both the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) and the UK-based Association of University Administrators (AUA).

He had also served on the Governing Council of UNIOSUN as a Congregation representative.

On the other hand, Mr. Olukayode Osinuga, the new Bursar, is a seasoned Accountant and Administrator. He earned his B.Sc in Accounting from Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) and his M.Sc from Obafemi Awolowo University. He also holds an MBA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science from FUNAAB.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate Member of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Mr. Osinuga brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the Acting Bursar at FUNAAB and the Bursar at the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Ondo.