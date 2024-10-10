FG to Complete Harmonised Government Service Portal in December to Enhance Productivity

Emma Okonji

The federal government, through its agency, the Galaxy Backbone, is putting finishing touches to the harmonised government service portal, which seeks to integrate government services across federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into a secure, unified platform that will enhance citizen’s access to government services online, and enable data-driven decision-making in government.

The Managing Director/CEO, Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, who revealed the information, while delivering a Keynote address at the recent Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2024 in Lagos, said the service portal would be completed by December this year.

According to him, through smart governance, digital platforms, and innovative data-driven solutions, Nigeria is witnessing an era where public services are more accessible, decision-making is more informed, and our economies are poised for exponential growth.

“The transformation is not just about adopting new tools, it is about fostering a culture of innovation that empowers communities, strengthens our economic resilience. Nigeria has made significant strides in digital transformation of government services.

“A prime example is the Government Service Portal, developed under the e-Government Master Plan 2.0. The Government Service Portal aims to integrate services across federal MDAs into a secure, unified platform, simplifying citizen’s access and enabling data-driven decision-making. The first phase, scheduled for completion by December 2024, will integrate over 20 services from about 12 federal MDAs, establishing a solid foundation for broader expansion. At Galaxy Backbone, we see ourselves as an enabler, a platform, and an integrator of digital services across the nation. Our goal is to promote digital inclusion in Nigeria with the mission of extending these particular services hopefully to the shores of Africa, outside of Nigeria,” Adeyanju said.

Addressing the need for government agencies and the private sector to leverage technology to advance digital transformation, Adeyanju said with the continuous growth in the ecosystem, improved digital infrastructure, and a supportive regulatory environment, businesses can leverage digital tools to enhance operation and reach new markets within and outside of Nigeria. Individuals stand to benefit from improved access to digital services and better governance through e-government initiatives, he further said.

Presenting a lead paper in one of the panel sessions during the Nigeria eGovernment Summit, the CEO, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria, Mr. Wole Abu, spoke about e-governance in today’s 4th industrial revolution, where Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoTs), Blockchain Technology, and Cybersecurity are in the centre stage.

According to him, it presupposes that the 3rd industrial revolution has happened, which was centered around ICT, electronic and digital manufacturing, which happened in the early 60s with the advent of the internet.

He explained that the fourth industrial revolution had begun to drive people’s expectations of government, where people expect government to connect everything with the use of technology. He however said government should prioritise the needs of the people, using technology, adding that technology should drive education, because without education, the nation cannot move forward.