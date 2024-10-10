Climate Change: Nigeria hosts ‘Cracking the Nut’ Conference in Abuja

With eyes on mitigating global impact of climate change, Connexus Corporation held the 13th international Cracking the Nut®️ Conference in Abuja, Nigeria with 150 participants from 14 countries in attendance.

The two-day conference, which took place on October 7th and 8th, 2024, was themed “Preparing for Accelerated Climate Change”, and explored strategies for mitigating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in agriculture and food production, promoting climate adaptations, and integrating food security and resilience.

Chief Executive Officer of Connexus, Anita Campion, opened the conference by addressing the increasing frequency of extreme weather events disrupting agricultural markets and food systems globally.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Nigeria’s Mission Director, Melissa A. Jones, introduced the conference theme by highlighting the far- reaching impact of climate change in Nigeria.

Referring to the recent floods in Borno State, she expressed empathy for those affected and called climate change “one of the greatest disruptors of our time,” emphasising the crucial role of partnerships to drive climate action.

In his keynote address, AGRA’s Nigeria Country Director, Dr. Rufus Idris, outlined the necessary steps to “Transform Africa’s Food Systems” amidst the accelerating effects of climate change. He emphasized the need for public-private partnerships to overcome the obstacles to implementing climate-smart agricultural practices.

He highlighted the need for increased finance, risk mitigation tools, and incentives to attract private sector investments that benefit rural smallholder farmers, women, and youth.

Former Coordinator of the Green Bond Program for Nigeria’s Ministry of Environment, Sule James, discussed leveraging Nigeria’s sovereign green bond investments, which predominantly supported climate mitigation efforts such as renewable energy. He provided a roadmap for tapping patient capital to issue green bonds for climate adaptation, supporting investments in climate-smart agriculture and resilient food systems.

In addition to the plenary sessions, the conference featured 18 competitively selected participatory breakout sessions. To promote global knowledge exchange, the key lessons from these sessions will be compiled and shared publicly in early 2025.

In her closing remarks, Anita Campion extended her gratitude to the conference sponsors, including USAID/Nigeria, DAI, Catholic Relief Services, Chemonics International, Plethora Design, Abt Global, ACDI/VOCA, Winrock International, and UC Davis, for their commitment to the vital dialogue on climate change.

Connexus is a small woman-owned company based in Virginia, USA. Founded in 2008, the firm delivers technical services to international bilateral and multilateral donors, financial institutions and the private sector.