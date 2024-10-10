Celebrating Medical Titans: ICOMAA Honours Akinkugbe, Ogunlesi, Falase, Akang, Babalakin

Precious Ugwuzor

In a grand display of recognition for service to humanity, the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA) Worldwide and the West African College of Physicians (WACP) honored five distinguished medical icons at an endowment ceremony held on September 12, 2024 at Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theatre, UCH Ibadan.

The event celebrated the lives and legacies of Emeritus Professor Oladipo Olujimi Akinkugbe, Emeritus Professor Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, Professor Ayodele Falase, Professor Essien Udo Akang, and Dr. Olajide Taofik Babalakin, all of whom left lasting imprints on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Four of these five trailblazers, representing excellence across various medical fields, were posthumously honoured for their exceptional contributions to medicine, medical education, and leadership. The awards cement their legacies, ensuring that their influence will continue to inspire future generations of medical professionals.

Emeritus Professor Oladipo Olujimi Akinkugbe, widely regarded as the first professor of medicine in Africa, was a towering figure in the field of nephrology. His clinical work and academic leadership helped shape the careers of countless medical professionals. A celebrated international scholar, Akinkugbe’s legacy endures through the many lives he touched, both as a mentor and physician.

Emeritus Professor Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, a pioneer in medical education, was recognized for his groundbreaking achievements as the first person to serve as Vice-Chancellor at two federal universities in Nigeria. His academic leadership and administrative foresight set the standard for medical training and institutional governance in Nigeria.

Professor Ayodele Falase, who was present at the ceremony, was honoured for his immense contributions to medical education and leadership. As the first Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, to rise to the position of Vice-Chancellor, Falase’s work bridged the gap between medical practice and academic administration, furthering the development of Nigeria’s healthcare institutions.

Professor Essien Udo Akang, a brilliant pathologist and former Provost of the College of Medicine, was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to medical education, particularly in pathology. His expertise and passion for teaching left a profound impact on his students and colleagues, making him a revered figure in the medical community. A special tribute from the Class of 1983 to his widow during the event highlighted the deep respect and affection he commanded.

Dr. Olajide Taofik Babalakin, a nephrologist and member of the Class of 1988, was remembered for his exceptional career in internal medicine, earning a Fellowship in Nephrology at the University of Lexington, USA. His peers paid tribute to his legacy, with the establishment of an award in his honour for the “Best Dissertation in Nephrology” within the Faculty of Internal Medicine at the West African College of Physicians. He was represented by his brothers, Dr. Wale Babalakin and Arc. Omotayo Babalakin.

The ceremony was a gathering of distinguished academics, public figures, and medical professionals, all united in their admiration for the awardees. Professor Temidayo O. Ogundiran, Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, delivered a keynote address that highlighted the significance of each honoree’s contributions. He emphasized that the actions, words, and professional legacies of these medical giants will serve as lasting testaments to their dedication to the advancement of healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.

Other notable attendees included Professor K. O. Adebowale, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (represented by the Provost, CoMUI), and Professor J. Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who further profiled the immense contributions of the honorees.

The celebration was a reminder of the profound impact these medical giants have had on Nigeria’s healthcare landscape and the global medical community.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Oyedunni Arulogun, Vice President of ICOMAA Worldwide, who expressed gratitude for the tireless efforts of those who contributed to making the event a success. She noted that the legacies of these five medical titans will continue to inspire generations of medical professionals to come.