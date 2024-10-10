Burger King Soars to New Heights with MMA2 Store Opening

In a significant milestone in its expansion journey, Burger King Nigeria has opened its 16th store at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Ikeja, Lagos. The launch showcases Burger King’s commitment to revolutionising the quick-service restaurant industry in Nigeria, writes Mary Nnah

The grand opening of the MMA2 store was a momentous occasion, attended by dignitaries, customers, and partners. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kitchen tour, and a lucky dip, where one guest won a free return flight courtesy of Ibom Air.

Rushdi Ibrahim, Managing Director and CEO of Allied Foods and Confectionery Services Limited, operators of Burger King in Nigeria, expressed pride in the company’s rapid expansion across the country. “We’ve opened 16 restaurants in just 33 months — that’s one restaurant every two months. This pace is a testament to our team’s dedication and the Nigerian market’s receptiveness to our brand.”

The decision to open the MMA2 branch was strategic, according to Ibrahim. “Nigeria is a melting pot of opportunities, and we recognised the potential at MMA2, the country’s premier airport. We wanted to bring Burger King’s exceptional dining experience to this hub, catering to the diverse tastes of its numerous passengers.”

Burger King’s commitment to adapting to local tastes while maintaining its brand identity was evident in the introduction of products like yam fries, plantains, and potato cubes, tailored to Nigerian palates. Ibrahim emphasized the brand’s focus on affordability and convenience, with easy ordering options available via kiosks.

“While we innovate, we remain true to our brand essence,” said Ibrahim. “We won’t deviate from who we are — the Home of the Whopper. Our customers trust us to deliver high-quality, flavorful food, and we’ll continue to meet those expectations.”

Regarding future locations, Ibrahim shared, “Our priority is customer convenience, and we won’t compromise on quality. We aim to be where our customers want us, whether in bustling cities or strategic transportation hubs.”

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope OON (JP), emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting businesses like Burger King. “The presence of Burger King in our airport, a pioneering achievement in any Nigerian airport, showcases Lagos State’s dedication to creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Despite economic challenges, we remain steadfast in fostering a thriving business ecosystem.”

Hon. Temitope highlighted Lagos State’s cosmopolitan nature, which makes it an attractive hub for trade and commerce. “As lawmakers, we are focused on creating an enabling legal framework that encourages business growth and development. Lagos offers a wide range of opportunities for various industries, including technology, fintech, construction, and more.”

Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager of Marketing and Communication at Ibom Air, spoke about the strategic partnership between Ibom Air and Burger King. “We’ve received numerous partnership requests, but Burger King’s proposal stood out. We saw immense value in their brand and wanted to be associated with them.”

This collaboration allows both brands to leverage each other’s platforms for marketing activations, further enhancing their visibility in the Nigerian market. Essienette emphasized that the partnership aligns seamlessly with Ibom Air’s mission to enhance customer experiences. “By partnering with Burger King, we’re offering our passengers a valuable experience. Burger King is a tried-and-tested brand, and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Essienette commended the Burger King marketing team for executing the partnership swiftly, saying, “We started this conversation and executed the partnership in just 14 days. Burger King is an exceptional brand, and we’re excited about this collaboration. We look forward to achieving great things together.”

She also encouraged Ibom Air passengers to enjoy Burger King’s menu and visit their lounge at MMA2. “Today, Burger King is offering samples on our Lagos-Abuja and Lagos-Uyo flights. We believe once passengers try their products, they’ll become repeat customers.”

Lerato Makume, Marketing Director for Burger King, expressed appreciation for the partnership with Ibom Air. “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ibom Air for joining forces with us on this exciting initiative. Together, we’re rewarding our loyal customers.”

Makume also introduced a special promotion: “For every purchase exceeding 7,000 naira, customers will be entered into a lucky dip to win a free domestic return ticket on Ibom Air and other fantastic prizes. One lucky winner redeemed a free return ticket at today’s event. This promotion will run until the end of September, and we encourage everyone to participate.”

As Burger King Nigeria continues to expand, it’s clear the brand is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Through its various initiatives and strategic partnerships, Burger King is poised to make a significant impact in the Nigerian market.

L-R: Chief Development Officer, Joseph Ekpo; IT Manager, Charles Umunnakwe; Special Projects and Franchise, Elie Youssef; Supply Chain and Logistics Director, Hussein Daaboul; Marketing Director, Lerato Makume; HR Director, Chioma Jose; Managing Director/CEO Burger King Nigeria, Rushdi Ibrahim; Legal Officer, Elizabeth Finebone; Chief Financial Officer, Moses Otebayo and Senior Operations Manager, Fawzan Hammed during the official opening of 16th store of Burger King at MMA2 Airport Lagos… recently