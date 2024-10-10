Benjamin Kalu’s Eye Health Advocacy, One Patient at a Time

In commemoration of this year’s ‘World Sight Day’, Udora Orizu chronicles the humanitarian and legislative interventions by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to expand access to Eyecare in Nigeria

The significance of eyes -sight to man dates back to over 2000 years ago during the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. According to Luke’s Gospel, Jesus in His encounter with the blind Bartimaeus asked: “What do you want me to do for you?” He said, “Lord, let me recover my sight.” And Jesus said to him, “Recover your sight; your faith has made you well.”

Many people think their eyesight is just fine without realizing they may need glasses or contact lenses. Regular eye exams are an important part of finding eye diseases early to protect your vision.

Eye diseases are common and can go unnoticed for a long time. A comprehensive dilated eye exam by an eye doctor can find eye diseases in the early stages. This is when treatment to prevent vision loss is most effective.

As part of his quest to promote human welfare, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has been an advocate of eye health, using his personal resources and legislative instruments to champion eye wellness for all.

Eye health, has been a neglected area of health in both developed and developing countries around the world. Most countries treat eye health with less attention when compared to other areas of health.

In 2020 in Nigeria, there was an estimated 24 million people living with vision loss and 1.3 million people were blind. A further 50 million people have non-vision impairing eye conditions needing basic eye care services. Evidence from different studies suggested that eye health in the country has not been given priority attention. In many states, patients find it difficult to access basic eye care services.

To increase awareness and win the war against increasing global blindness, the World Sight Day, is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. The global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment.

It was originally initiated by the SightFirstCampaign of Lions Club International Foundation in 2000. The day has since been integrated into VISION 2020 and is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

As calls for stakeholders to pool resources together in order to win the war against rising challenges of global blindness, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kalu through his foundation, Benjamin Kalu Foundation kicked off the End Blindness Project, an outreach targeting thousands of Bende indigenes for eye examinations, treatment, surgery and glasses prescription.

BKF in October 2023, collaborated with Vision Saver Eye Care Limited and organised a three-day medical outreach in Bende. The exercise witnessed a massive turnout of constituents who needed medical attention for their eyes with over 1200 people receiving medications, medicated eye glasses, and cataract surgeries.

The medical team, consisting of highly skilled Opticians, doctors and medical professionals, worked tirelessly to ensure that each patient received the necessary treatment and care.

Speaking, when he received progress report from the medical team, the Deputy Speaker emphasised that the project is not just for Bende Federal Constituency but for the entire nation as well. According to him, the outreach will be extended to other parts of the country.

He said, “I’m proud of the vision savers, the cost analysis was good, their response time good, their professionalism good, the impact is massive. I’m promising you, because you left a lot of people unattended to, we have to go back, and we will keep going back until we resolve the issue of blindness in Bende, in Abia, in South East and in Nigeria.”

In June, while delivering his goodwill message at Charity Champions Gala Night dedicated to raising awareness and support for essential eye care services for underserved communities, Kalu expressed worry over the report of an estimated 24 million Nigerians grappling with the challenge of eye failure.

Kalu disclosed that, through the Benjamin Kalu Foundation he “treated over 4,000 of his constituents with various degrees of eye problems in the last year,” underscoring the power of collective action and the difference that can be made when we come together.

He said, “As the Deputy Speaker, I am keenly aware of the challenges we face. The National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey paints a stark picture, with 4.2 per cent of Nigerians over 40 classified as blind. This is why I championed the National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill which has since passed its first reading.

“This bill aims to expand access to specialized eye care by establishing more centres across the country. But legislative efforts alone cannot solve this crisis. We need the commitment of champions like yourselves – individuals who understand the power of community.”

In the parliament, Deputy Speaker Kalu and his colleagues are committed to using legislative instruments to provide a lasting solution to the problem.

He agreed that the nation’s eyecare laws are obsolete and should be amended to accomplish current realities and achieve the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu for a better health security.

Consequently, Kalu sponsored the amendment bill of Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Council Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill to allow for more efficiency as well as the National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill which has scaled through first reading to expand access to eyecare services in Nigeria.

This Bill seeks to amend the National Eye Centre Act, Cap. N38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for the establishment of more specialist eye centres in various locations across the federation for the prevention and cure of various eye defects and diseases.

Speaking few months ago, when he received on a courtesy call the executives of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) led by their president, Dr Chimeziri Anderson, Kalu said, “I agree with you that the laws around our eye care are obsolete. The society is dynamic so are the problems. Laws are made to be solutions. Laws are made not to be stimulators of problems.

“The primary healthcare act is not sufficient and I agree with you. Gone are the days when issues about the eyes were considered tertiary. We will go for the amendment of the National Eye Center Act. We are going to put mechanisms in place to push for the establishment of a national eye centre. So, we will go for the amendment of the National Eye Centre Act to include Abia.”

The efforts of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in the fight against blindness is highly commendable and should be a motivation for increased commitment by various stakeholders if the aims of Vision 2020 in the country is to be achieved.

Utabiri Bende as he is fondly called, is passionately advocating for improved eye health in the country, one patient at a time.

*Miss Orizu is the Special Assistant on Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker.