Idigbe Hails Asagba of Asaba, to Support Institution as Olinzele 

The ancient city of Asaba, Delta State capital, was agog at the weekend as dignitaries and indigenes gathered to witness the historic coronation of Prof. Epiphany Azinge as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

Azinge, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a distinguished academic, ascended the throne after decades of contributions to Nigeria’s legal and academic sectors.

President of the Asaba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ASACCIMA), Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN), congratulated Prof. Azinge on his coronation.

He said: “It is an honour and privilege to witness in my lifetime the coronation of an Asagba of Asaba. We grew up learning about our culture and tradition around succession and coronation.

“Most of it was by oral history, though there are a couple of historical documents. The 13th Asagba, before his departure to meet our ancestors, did a comprehensive documentation of the process.

“It is a thing of joy to see our 14th Asagba Obi Prof Epiphany Azinge SAN seamlessly go through the process leading to the formal handover we are witnessing today (Saturday), confirming the robustness of our traditional system.

It really confirms the strength of our tradition which has been going on for the last 700 years.

“It is a long process that started in February from the transition and the process of selection and succession and this ceremony. So, it is quite a rich process of tradition and I am proud of it.”

He said Asaba indigenes have high expectations of their monarch being a “local boy” who is exposed, but understands the responsibility of his office and the expectations of his people.

Idigbe, who is an Olinzele (a member of the Asagba-in-Council), said he would support the monarch.

“As Olinzele, my role is to support the institution. I do this by providing advice when consulted and rendering my services as requested or directed. There are some Olinzele roles that come with particular traditional offices. Mine is ad-hoc save for attendance and contribution to Olinzele and Asagba in Council meetings.

“However, in my 20 years as Olinzele, I realised that they found my secular professional skill and experience as a commercial lawyer and SAN helpful. I don’t know in what capacity the 14th Asagba would find me useful or helpful or even if he would require my services given that he is also a seasoned lawyer and SAN. However, as a loyal subject, I am always available to serve my people as directed or requested by Asagba,” he said.

Idigbe reiterated the need to construct the trade fair complex and exhibition centre in Asaba, stressing that with the establishment of more industries unemployment will be reduced.

The SAN said: “One gift that exists in abundance in Asaba is its human resources. Recall that the first tertiary institution in Nigeria in the form of a seminary for the training of priests was established in Asaba.

“The quality of the training a priest goes through is equivalent to that of a secure university graduate. The educational institutions in and around Asaba and the presence of the Royal Niger Company headquartered there gave the people a headstart in education and involvement in bureaucracy and professional work. Asagba Azinge SAN is a product of that system.

“I recall him as my prim and proper Senior Prefect at Saint Patrick’s College SPC Asaba. We used to bet on finding a stain on his usually spotless white shirts. No one won the bet! He is an exceptional person. I have no doubt that he would build on the outstanding legacy of the 13th Asagba.

“His reign portends greater focus on improving the commercial status of Asaba in addition to its significance as the political capital of Delta State. I hope to work with him on several levels as a Palace Chief and a leader in the Chamber of Commerce movement in Nigeria to assist him to realise his vision for Asaba.

“My advice to the 14th Asagba is to always pray for wisdom and courage, and he will succeed in the role.”

On why he believes the new monarch will succeed, Idigbe added: “I have a lot of hope and expectations from the new Asagba, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge because he is basically prepared for this role. He is a part of the system; very much a local boy.

“He has schooled here and gone abroad and has all the exposure. A legal luminary who is a SAN. He worked in government and now in the private sector. He has all the preparation.”