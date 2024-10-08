  • Tuesday, 8th October, 2024

UNIPGC Appoints Former Liberian VP, Howard-Taylor, Matron

Onuminya Innocent

The United International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) has appointed the former Liberian Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor,   as it pioneer matron for African chapter.

According to a source, the official swearing-in ceremony took place at the Jewel Starfish headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia.

She took the oath of office administered by the Global President and Chairman of the Supreme Council of UNIPGC Africa, Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, in which she pledged to lead, manage resources, and create collaborative value for the organisation.

Ojadah, who also serves as the permanent representative to the United Nations and a recipient of the US president’s Lifetime Achievement Award, praised Howard-Taylor during the ceremony.

He expressed optimism that her leadership would significantly contribute to advance the goals of the UNIPGC in Africa.

Howard-Taylor, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential women, brings her experience and stature to this new role, further solidifying UNIPGC’s mission of promoting peace and governance across the continent.

