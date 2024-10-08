Shettima Seeks Stronger FG, Private Sector Synergy For Economic Growth

•Says partnership with NESG will unlock nation’s economic potential

•Pledges Tinubu’s commitment to food security in Nigeria

•Seeks strengthened collaboration with World Food Programme

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday affirmed the federal government’s commitment to fostering a strong partnership with the private sector to drive Nigeria’s economic growth and industrialisation.

According to him, the private sector is critical in driving the industrialisation and job creation agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Speaking during a meeting with a team from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) ahead of the group’s 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, the Vice President noted that the government’s pro-business policies and focus on improving key infrastructure, such as power, are designed to create an environment where businesses can thrive.

He said, “Our nation is pregnant with possibilities. Hope springs eternal from the hearts of men,” while describing the NESG as the “premier economic organisation in the country,” that holds the power to support the attainment of Nigeria’s potential.

Emphasising the critical role of electricity in driving industrialization, Shettima noted: “Without power, there can be no industrialisation. I believe that if we get our acts right, Nigeria will influence development in Africa.”

According to him, the current administration is uniquely attuned to the needs of businesses.

“This government is headed by someone who grew up in your ecosystem and speaks your language of business. We have never gotten a government that is as business-friendly as this one”.

He also pledged support for the private sector, calling it an essential partnership for economic growth, adding that “we want to create hope and opportunities for our youths, and the resources are there for us to do it. We will do it.”

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Tope Fasua, urged the NESG to turn discussions into tangible results.

“We cannot have economic development without growth. We are hoping that the NESG can take this forward. Let’s begin to have results,” Fasua said.

On her part, Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change, Rukaiya El-Rufai, emphasised the need for action, calling on the NESG to “localize global discussions” to ensure post-summit coordination and impactful outcomes.

Earlier, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30) / Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, said the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit is a pivotal platform for discussing regulatory reforms essential for economic competitiveness.

He said key events will include a meeting with CEOs from Francophone countries and sessions that will tackle topics like local pharmaceutical manufacturing and energy sector dynamics, aiming to foster collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable development.

“Our goal is to create actionable frameworks that address Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges,” he said.

Okusanya noted that, in addition to these discussions, the summit will feature design workshops aimed at addressing critical issues such as food security, digital inclusion, and healthcare access.

There will also be high-level panels addressing fiscal reforms and infrastructure development, underscoring the need for strategic investments.

“We must leverage these discussions to build a more resilient economy,” Olusanya added.

Also on Monday, Shettima restated the unwavering commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu in addressing the core challenge of food security in Nigeria, especially tackling the menace of malnutrition.

He said a strengthened collaboration with global bodies and other key stakeholders would go a long way in supporting the efforts of both federal and state authorities.

Shettima disclosed this when he received in audience at the State House, Abuja, a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) led by its Executive Director, Mrs Cindy McCain.

According to him: “The president has given his commitment towards addressing the core challenge of food security. He has declared a commitment towards tackling food insecurity and there is a need for us for further collaboration between the WFP and the government of Nigeria on strengthening food systems and improving nutrition in the country”.

Shettima said it was in line with the President’s vision for food security in Nigeria that “the federal government is introducing the school feeding programme to tackle malnutrition among children.”

He sought further collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the WFP, especially in strengthening our food systems and fighting malnutrition.

Recalling the support of the WFP to Borno state when he was governor, the Vice President noted: “Right from my days as a governor in Borno, we have had a very close working relationship with the WFP. They were there for us in our times of need, they stood by us and solidarized with us without playing to the gallery.

“I thank you, most sincerely for all of your efforts and I want to request for more. The governor of Borno is a very committed and upright gentleman. He is fully committed to the welfare of the people and he needs more support. But the challenge in Borno as it is elsewhere across the country, is humongous,” he added.

Earlier in her remarks, McCain said she was in the country with her team to explore areas of further collaboration between Nigeria and the World Food Programme with the view to addressing the challenges faced by the people.

She said the WFP is thrilled about the initiatives by the government to address the challenges of food security and malnutrition, noting that “the unique potential to explore Africa-led solutions to the challenges is exciting and commendable.”

She pledged the organisation’s continued support and partnership with authorities at different levels in Nigeria to help alleviate the sufferings of the people especially in the areas affected by conflict.