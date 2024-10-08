Rivers Crisis Threatening National Security, Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Alarm 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Contents, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged President Bola Tinubu to halt the escalating crisis in Rivers State because it is threatening national security.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a statement in Abuja Tuesday, specifically called on Tinubu to resolve the feud between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

She equally urged the president to ensure the minister focuses on his work in the FCT and allow his successor to govern the state as mandated by the constitution.

The crisis, she noted, has been characterised by violence, intimidation and alleged electoral malpractices, threatening the peace and stability of the region and the country at large.

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised the need for presidential intervention to protect citizens’ lives and properties; ensure neutrality of state institutions to promote peace and justice, and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

“The situation in Rivers demands urgent attention, and I implore Mr President to take decisive action to prevent further escalation.

“We cannot afford to watch as the crisis deepens, threatening the stability of the region. President Tinubu’s leadership is crucial in resolving this impasse.

“If left unchecked, the crisis may undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress, embolden perpetrators of violence and electoral malpractices and threaten national security and stability,” she stated.