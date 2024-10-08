Peter Igho Appointed NSCC Ambassadors Coordinator

The Nigerian Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) has appointed former Director General (DG), National Lottery Commission and foremost television producer Olorogun Peter Igho as National Coordinator, National Senior Citizens Centre Goodwill Ambassadors.

The DG, NSCC, Dr Emem Omokaro, announced the appointment at a media and entertainment roundtable event convened to inaugurate a committee of NSCC Goodwill Ambassadors consisting of rwetired media veterans above the age of 60 years in Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, Omokaro outlined the mission of the NSCC and charged the Goodwill Ambassadors led by Igho to extend the frontiers of the centre through advocacy, defence of senior citizens rights seeking social justice and the promotion of a healthy, comfortable environment for elders and senior citizens as they age gracefully.

Stressing that this is also a major plank of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda , Omokaro charged the Goodwill ambassadors to utilise a lot of their popularity and goodwill to create enhanced awareness and acceptance of the initiative by the entire populace of the country.

The event was followed the next day by an investiture of the Coordinator and other goodwill ambassadors like actor Chika Okpala (Zebrudaya of NTA’s Masquerade fame), former DG, National Orientation Agency, Alhaji Idi Farouk, and super actress Joke Silva, by the Special Adviser to the President on Health Dr Salma Anas at an awards ceremony witnessed by senior citizens like Wakilin Adamawa Alh Hassan Adamu , retired Permanent Secretary Dr Agari and Dr Stella Dorgu.

The centre explained that the goodwill ambassadors carefully selected from across the country included retired journalists like Cyril Stober, producers like Bello Abubakar, directors like Austin Eruka , actors and broadcasters moguls like Alh Tijjani Ramalan all not only praised Omokaro for her diligence, drive and dynamism , but pledged to effectively mobilise public support for the mission and vision of the national NSCC so as the make growing old become a source of joy and happiness.