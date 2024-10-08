Ex-ADP Guber Candidate, Halle Defects to APC in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State on Monday received a massive boost as it received into its fold a renowned female political icon and former gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Ms Elebute Kemi Halle, as she led over 7,000 members of her former party ADP into the APC.

Halle contested for the governorship seat in the state in the 2022 on the platform of the ADP.

Her performance in the election, commitment to humanitarian cause and intelligence caught the attention of the state Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who did not waste time in sending across the olive branch to her fold.

The event, which took place at the Ekiti Parapo pavilion in Ado Ekiti, witnessed a massive turnout of former ADP members who accompanied the former aspirant as she journeyed into a new political family.

Welcoming Halle into the APC, the state chairman of the party, Sola Elesin, said her entrance marks a new dispensation in Ekiti politics as she is a forthright politician.

“Erelu joining APC in Ekiti today is not by accident. And even before this time, her actions prove that she is a product of the party, it is therefore no surprise that she has now decided to come home,” he said.

Elesin said the ideas of Halle are synonymous with that of the personality of the state governor of Ekiti State and such warranted that a special personality like Halle is welcomed into the fold.

Also the former state chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, declares that the homecoming of Halle is a sign that Governor Oyebanji’s acceptance is not negotiable.

“I welcome our sister Elebute Halle back home. I agree she has been one of us right from the outset and we are here to welcome her back home. I also assure her and her supporters of our continuous support for her aspiration,” Awe concluded.

After the pleasantries, Elesin, flanked by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Awe, Mr Segun Dipe, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun and other notable party leaders handed over the broom, the symbol of the party, to Halle as a mark that she has been finally accepted into the party.

Speaking after accepting the symbol of the party from Elesin and the representatives of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje, Halle said she was motivated by the good works of Governor Oyebanji, who continues to identify with her even after the guber elections in the state.

“I feel very elated to join the folds of the progressives today. I share the same vision and mission with his Excellency and that is why when consultations were held within our fold, my supporters, members of my former party ADP and even some prominent figures in the APC already welcome me into the party before this official declaration,” she said.