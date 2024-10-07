Group Trains Edo Transport Authority Staff on Combating Human Trafficking

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Centre for Development and Cultural Interchange (CDCI) has conducted a training workshop for staff of Edo State Transport Authority (ESTA) on combating trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants in the transportation industry in Edo State.

The two-day event held in Benin city was sponsored by the Kingdom of Netherlands and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Speaking at the event Execution Director, CDCI, Emmanuel Sule, said the training is aimed at strengthening the capacity of ESTA to combat the menace of human trafficking and irregular migration in the transport sector.

He added that at the end of the training participants would know the international definition of trafficking, be able to distinguish between trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, understand the trafficking process, and be familiar with different forms of exploitation and dangers associated with the phenomenon.

Other objectives, according to Sule, is to enable participants to understand the international, national and state anti-trafficking laws, and interventions by stakeholders; understand the proposed role of ESTA in fighting human trafficking in the transport sector, develop an action plan to establish policies and guidelines, that would enable the Edo transport body to regulate the activities of transport operators to combat human trafficking and irregular migration in the transportation industry in the state.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Patriotic Citizen Initiative (PCI), Osita Osemene, said the training became imperative for stakeholders in the fight against irregular migration because most transport companies are involved in human trafficking unknown to them.

He alleged that transport authorities are stakeholders in the business of human trafficking, irregular migration and smuggling of migrants and that was why the training workshop is vital to the transporters.

Osemene urged participants to always alert the appropriate authority whenever there is a red flag indicating trafficked persons to enable victims to be rescued .

“Basically, our area of focus is the protection of migrants, in terms of promoting their dignity and to ensure they are integrated back to the society.

This training is very important for transport authorities, those that regulate transport sector. They are critical stakeholders and first contact that have direct contact with the transport organisations and they need a practical understanding about human trafficking.

“One of the key things this programme is coming out with is to equip them with the knowledge which will help them to transfer the knowledge to the beneficiaries, who are the transporters.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of certificates to participants by the Deputy

Speaker Edo State House of Assembly, Maria Edeko on behalf of the organisers.