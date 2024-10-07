Blue Economy:  Oyetola, Abiodun, Others to Unveil Inland Dry Port in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola will, on Friday, October 11, lead the foundation-laying ceremony for the Inland Dry Port in Ogun State.

The port, located at the site of the proposed Dry Port City in Soderu Village, Itori, along the Papalanto-Ewekoro axis of the state, is part of ongoing efforts to boost economic growth and industrialisation in the Gateway State.

This groundbreaking event , according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, aligns with the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to fostering economic development and advancing industrialisation throughout Ogun State.

The ceremony will be attended by transport experts, regulators, and policymakers, including representatives from the Nigerian Shippers Council, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Ogun State Shippers Association, freight forwarders, and other key stakeholders.