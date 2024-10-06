Group Lauds Tinubu’s Decision to Honour House Speaker, Abbas With GCON

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on his conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) title by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ochima E. Ochima, the group expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for elevating the Speaker from Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) to GCON.

With this singular action, he said the president has reinforced the constitutional principle of equality between the two chambers of the National Assembly by promoting a more harmonious and balanced legislative environment.

Ochima also said that the president has corrected the errors of past administrations, setting the nation on the path of progress.

“We’re deeply grateful to President Tinubu for recognising the tireless efforts of Hon. Abbas. This move sends a powerful message about his administration’s commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting national unity,” Ochima said.

“We commend President Tinubu for his leadership and vision, which have been evident in his recent initiatives, including his commitment to public order and civil service excellence.”

Ochima also praised the Speaker for his impact and dedication to the welfare of Nigerians, adding that this prestigious recognition is a testament to his selfless service to the nation.

“Abbas’ leadership has been marked by significant achievements, including creating 134 Standing Committees from the previous 109 to enhance legislative oversight and accountability,” he said.

“The Speaker has also empanelled investigative committees to tackle high-profile corruption and misconduct in public offices, advocating for good governance practices.

“The 10th House of Representatives has passed nearly 100 bills under Abbas’ leadership, including the groundbreaking Electricity Act 2023 and Electricity Act Amendment Bill 2024, signed into law by President Tinubu. These legislative milestones have been hailed as futuristic and pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s development.

“We’re reminded of Abbas’ remarkable career trajectory. From his humble beginnings as a primary school teacher to his tenure as a lecturer at Kaduna State University, Abbas has consistently demonstrated his passion for education and public service.”

According to him, “His landmark contributions in the National Assembly are a shining example of his tireless efforts to promote the welfare and interests of Nigerians.

“As we congratulate Abbas on this feat, we’re inspired by his unrelenting passion for Nigeria’s development. We look forward to his continued impactful service to the nation, driven by his commitment to the Nigerian masses.

“Thank you, President Tinubu for celebrating Abbas’ remarkable achievements, and thank you, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for your tireless service to our great nation.”