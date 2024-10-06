GKS President to Feature in TV Programme in Canada 

The President of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), Felix E. Adedokun, is to feature in a television interview programme on Black Community Canada Television, Brampton, Canada.

A statement by Benedict T. Hart, General Secretary, GKS disclosed that the programme will be broadcast on Saturday, October 12, 2024 in Brampton, Canada.

According to the statement, the GKS President would use the opportunity to speak on Freedom Day and the Feast of Tabernacles.

The statement reads “May glory, honour and praises be to God Almighty and His Son Jesus Christ for His enduring mercies on us His children by His grace.

“I am instructed by the Executive Board of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) – The Church of the Living God – to inform you that the President of the Church, Brother Felix E. Adedokun, will be featuring in a television interview programme on Black Community Canada Television, Brampton, Canada.

“The programme will be broadcast on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 4.30 p.m.at the local time in Brampton, Canada, which is 9.30 p.m. here in Nigeria by God’s grace. The President will use the opportunity to talk on the Freedom Day and the Feast of Tabernacles by God’s grace.

“Members can watch the broadcast on YouTube using the following address httos://youtube.com/@blackcommunitycanadatv.

“We thank the Feast of Tabernacles Planning Committee as well as other members for their initiative in arranging for the programme. May God bless them. — Psalm 51:18; 73:1; Hebrews 6:10.

“We pray God to give the President utterance and to crown the Freedom Day activities in Canada and indeed, all the centres with success by His grace through Jesus Christ our Lord Amen.”