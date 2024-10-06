Democracy in Nigeria and our Political Independence: An Illusion?

In 2014, there was a National Confab aimed at determining how Nigeria should be governed. On March 17, 2014, in Abuja, Nigeria’s former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan launched the National Conference. About 492 delegates, including those from the professional bodies’ group and the 20 Committees established to look into various issues of national interest, represented a cross-section of Nigerians. Idris Legbo Kutigi, a retired Chief Justice, served as its leader. Out of these interests groups mentioned above, it appears young people were excluded. I may be wrong, I may be right. The Committees did their work and submitted their reports to the Federal Government and everybody went to sleep. You and I are still expecting the outcome of that exercise to gain expression in the economic and political lives of Nigerians.



In November 2016, a young, visionary, pragmatically proactive, Harvard University trained woman decided to look into the angle of young Nigerians, who have been mouthed for centuries as the leaders of tomorrow (that never came). Toyosi Akerele, the CEO of RiseNetwork NG, in conjunction with Ford Foundation, USA, chose to pull the Youth of Nigeria together and have them discuss the kind of Nigeria they will want to live in. How to get this done was a tall task. The various groups that went to Abuja to represent us were not randomly selected human beings.

RiseNetwork threw out an intellectual challenge to all the universities in Nigeria. Delegates were selected across the six (6) Geo-political zones of the federation on merit after answering the question “what will you do if you were elected/appointed into a political office”? We wrote a manifesto of 1,000 words each. It was hard for them to choose out of the torrent of entries that poured in. the formality and professionalism that was deployed in the selection process was as though we were being screened to work in the inner court of the Queen of England.



But I made it by God’s doing. I was a delegate to the National Youth Conference/Nigerian Student Leaders Programme, 2016, having had an 18 years stint in leadership positions and at that time have served as a two-time Electoral Committee Chairman for my department and currently as an uncommon Class Governor in the University of Lagos.

The theme of the conference was Youth, Taking the Centre Stage in the governance architecture of Nigeria. Anyone who knows Toyosi Akerele can tell that she has not changed her stance on the core issues that affects Nigeria (especially when young minds are involved). Dr Kunle



Soriyon the prolific writer and leadership strategist, Mr Cheta Nwanze of SB Morgan Analytics and Leadership with other fine hands were the ones who served as facilitators. From regions to local government affairs, states to constitutional content, good governance and what it means, gerontocracy and corruption, national life to global discourse; unpopular enthronement to power, to perennial romanticization of the corridors of power by political actors, we x-rayed the country called Nigeria and interrogated status quo while examining this our democracy.



As young university intellectuals, versed in students’ politics and leadership, we were clothed with hope that Nigeria will be what we have envisioned and discussed with fellow youths from the north, south, west and east because they were all represented at the Conference. Our articulation, intellectual power bloc, experiences as grassroots political players in the university environment sold us out to the officials. We knew as at 2016, what the Nigerian youth need to be comfortable in this country. And then in 2018 at Eko Hotels and Suites, an army of young African diplomats gathered do deliberate on the economic, educational and political positions of young Africans. While we engaged in the cross fertilization of ideas, I was on the International Students Round table where I made a presentation that shook the table.

Drawing from the strength and talks of 2016, I laid bare, the perils of the young Nigerians in the present dispensation. Before 2019, I wrote an essay entitled, “It’s Our Time to Run” (http://unilagnews.com/2018/04/23/time-run- amaechi-emmanuel-o/). 2019 came and left (and I served as INEC’s Presiding Officer in the General Elections), our dreams never materialized. 2023 came with a truckload of hope as the political landscape of Nigeria assume a different dimension. But it has happened again. What we deliberated upon at that six days conference has happened. We were close to getting that person that thinks like the Youth; that one that has the young army of Nigerian Youth in mind; the democrat who understands contemporary realities and technological trappings in Nigeria’s socio- political space. But…



As a young person, I’m never at a loss as to what a young person will do when allowed the opportunity to function in a political leadership space. We have our demands enshrined in our hearts. We are not asking the government of Nigeria for her lungs and liver. No. It’s just the basics we are asking. In today’s technological world, to pilot the affairs of this country and skew matters to the right direction, the youth should be heard. They understand this space better. It is interesting to hear that the government of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu is convening a 30 days youth Confab. Hearing this made me remember 2014, 2016 and 2018 respectively. The question then arises: what is the government going to discuss with the youth? Who are these youth? Whose interest are they going to represent? Are they APC youth? Are they just going there to share money? What’s going to be the outcome of the Confab? Is this going to be another celebratory moment for the would-be selected youth? You and I know that the youth have spoken loud and clear on two occasions.

In one occasion, we were massacred for talking. On the other very recent occasion, we were charged for treason. So, why do you want us to dialogue? To what intent and purpose? Is somebody ready to implement the demands of young people of Nigeria that has been on before 2016?

At 64th anniversary of my mother land, I can’t over cry the woe that has befallen us. A 64 year old man that can’t cater for the welfare of his young children should be subjected to a proper medical examination. The problems and troubles we bemoan are known to all who sees and hears. From insecurity to kidnapping, ritual killing to cyber fraud, corruption to mismanagement, inflation to unemployment, hunger to pilfering, capital flight to drugging, the soul of our country bleeds. All these, fueled by someone’s ineptitude. I look forward to the proposed Confab.

By: Amaechi Emmanuel

Centre for Digital Humanities, Unilag

amaechi_e@cedhul.com.ng