Banditry: Criticisms of Matawalle, Ribadu Unnecessary Distractions, Says Shehu Sani

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has said the recent criticisms of the Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, were unnecessary distractions in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

Sani, a human rights activist, said there was a significant decrease in banditry and terrorist attacks in the North-west and North-central.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and some groups had accused Matawalle of maintaining ties with the bandits plaguing Zamfara State.

Lawal had also disclosed that he had reported the minister to President Bola Tinubu and Ribadu.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, Sani queried: “Why are some people not happy because bandit leaders are being targeted and eliminated?”

He said Matawalle and Ribadu were delivering on their mandates and making the North safer, and questioned the whereabouts of those accusing the security chiefs of incompetence when people were slaughtered daily under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year regime.

He admitted that terrorism and banditry had not been completely wiped out, but said there was serious improvement in the safety of the citizens across the North-west.

“Now that the war against terrorism is turning the tides against bandits’ leaders in the North-west, the CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) General Christopher Musa; Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle; NSA, Ribadu, and others should remain focused and not distracted.”

“Any person genuinely interested in bringing an end to these evil kidnappers and mass murderers should support the current efforts and encourage them to do more rather than embark on frivolous criticism,” he added.