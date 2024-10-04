Aiyedatiwa Swears in Six New High Court Judges

Appoints Kayode Fasua MD of Hope Newspaper

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday inaugurated six newly appointed judges of the State High Court in Akure, the state capital.

Also, the governor has has approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Fasua as the new Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Owena Press Ltd, publishers of The Hope titles.

The six newly sworn-in judges are Hon. Justices Adebisi Williams Daomi, Adeola Olufunke Adegoroye, Justinah Ojufisintei Kpemi, Happiness Inumidun Demehin-Ogunbayo, Wumi Fabuluje, and Idowu Mobayonle Ogunwumiju.

The governor described the event as a significant step in strengthening the judiciary and advancing the administration of justice in the state.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised the importance of the appointments, which mark the second large-scale judicial swearing-in during his tenure.

“This is particularly fulfilling for me, as it marks the second instance on record in our administration that appointment to the bench of the state judiciary would be carried out and in large number.

“These appointees have distinguished themselves in the practice of law and administration of justice in our dear state,” the governor remarked.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also acknowledged the efforts of the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Segun Aiyedun Odusola, for his leadership in ensuring a significant increase in the number of judges, thereby reducing the workload of the courts.

He thanked the National Judicial Council and the newly appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for their role in facilitating the appointments.

Highlighting the backgrounds of the newly appointed judges, the governor noted that the remarkable careers and expertise each brings to the bench.

He commended their diligence, knowledge of the law, and commitment to justice, emphasising that their appointments were a product of rigorous and thorough processes to ensure only the most qualified individuals are entrusted with the dispensation of justice in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, encouraging the new judges to carry out their duties with “diligence, sobriety, courage, and the fear of God.”

Earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Mr. Olukayode Ajulo, (SAN), highlighted the governor’s deep respect for the judiciary and his strong commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He further noted that through his policies and actions, the governor has consistently demonstrated his dedication to ensuring the judiciary is well-resourced for the effective delivery of justice.

Ajulo also emphasised the critical collaboration between the judiciary, the legal profession, the executive, and the legislature, which has greatly improved the efficiency of the justice system in Ondo State.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed judges, Justice Williams Daomi, pledged that they would uphold the high standards of the judiciary and serve as exemplary ambassadors.

He assured the people of Ondo State that they would complement the efforts of their colleagues and carry out their responsibilities with diligence and dedication.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Fasua as the new Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Owena Press Ltd, publishers of The Hope titles.

Mr. Fasua, a 53-year old journalist of 29 years’ experience, was a Special Assistant on Media to Governor Adebayo Adefarati between 2002 and 2003.

Fasua, who began his journalism career at The Hope Newspaper in Akure as a Reporter in 1996, worked with other media organisations such as THISDAY, The Punch, National Mirror, National Life, The Sun and Tell Magazine.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniran, said the appointment takes immediate effect. He urged Mr. Fasua to deploy his vast knowledge and experience towards revamping the media outfit for optimum performance.

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the outgoing Managing Director, Sir Ademola Adetula, for his service and efforts towards the growth of the company.