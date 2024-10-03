Mart Networks Moves to Empower Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem

By Emma Okonji

Mart Networks Group, a global value-added IT distributor, has restated its commitment to empower the tech ecosystem in Nigeria with the right technology solutions that will make partners thrive and compete favorably.

Speaking at the international stakeholders’ conference for partners and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Lagos recently, with the theme: ‘Delivering Tomorrow’s Technology, Today’, Managing Director of Mart Networks, Moiz Maloo, reiterated the company’s focus on local talent development, technology transfer, and empowering Nigerian businesses with a comprehensive range of infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.

Maloo emphasised the global nature of the business, with team members traveling from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to engage with local partners and discuss the latest in technology offerings.

Also speaking at the conference, Head of Sales and Business Development at IT Horizons, Stephen Asishana, highlighted the crucial role Mart Networks has played in the company’s success since its inception 12 years ago.

“When we started on this journey, Mart Networks was one of the distributors that supported us, ensuring products were available at the right time, helping us fulfill our customers’ needs quickly,” Asishana said.

Sophos, a global leader in cybersecurity, commended its long-standing partnership with Mart Networks Group during the distributor’s annual event, ‘Mart Day’, which brings together key partners, OEMs, and end users from across West Africa.

Channel Account Manager for West Africa at Sophos, Sandra Nnadozie, highlighted the importance of the event as an opportunity to strengthen relationships and showcase cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.