LG Electronics Partners EbonyLife Creative Academy to Empower Storytellers

By Agnes Ekebuike

In an outstanding celebration of innovation and creativity, LG Electronics has partnered Ebony Life Creative Academy to support the next generation of creative talent aimed at enhancing the quality of education for aspiring filmmakers in Nigeria and Africa to tell their compelling stories.

At the sign-on ceremony, Head of The EbonyLife Creative Academy, Mr. Drikus Volschenk, said: “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG. The collaboration underscores EbonyLife Creative Academy’s commitment to being at the forefront of delivering filmmakers who can service both the local and international film and television market, and produce content that introduces our unique style of Nigerian story-telling to the world. The collaboration between LG Electronics and EbonyLife Creative Academy exemplifies a shared commitment to empowering Africa’s creative industry and providing the best-in-class technology to aspiring filmmakers. By leveraging LG’s state-of-the-art products and ELCA’s creative expertise, the partnership is set to revolutionize the filmmaking experience for students and professionals alike.”

General Manager of Ebony Life Place, Michael Williams, praised the academy’s dedication to innovation and creativity. He highlighted the importance of empowering youth through education and the partnership’s commitment to uplifting the next generation of filmmakers and content creators. “We believe that the greatest strength any artistry has is its useful population. We want to equip that smile and uplift it,” Williams said, emphasising the academy’s focus on fostering passion, education, and continuity.