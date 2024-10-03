House of Reps Rejects “Inferior” CFR Honour Conferred on Speaker Abbas

•Insists green chamber not inferior to senate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has rejected what it described as inferior Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) award conferred on the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

However, the Green Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional principle of equality between the two chambers of the National Assembly and called for the elimination of all practices, titles, and references that suggest otherwise.

It maintained that the Speaker of the House is a co-leader of the legislative arm of government, and this must be recognised and respected in all respects.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled, “multi-partisan motion on the inappropriate discrimination against the House of Representatives and the presentation of the chamber as inferior to the Senate”, moved at the plenary on Wednesday by Hon. Philip Agbese and co-sponsored by 235 members.

Moving the motion, Agbese said the National Assembly is constitutionally established as a bicameral legislature comprising two equal chambers – the Senate and the House, as stipulated in Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), with both chambers operating within a framework that ensures the legislative independence and equality of each.

He pointed out that Section 47 of the 1999 Constitution provides for the establishment of the National Assembly, consisting of a Senate and a House of Representatives, each of which plays distinct but complementary roles in the legislative process.

Agbese expressed concern that there is an ongoing and inappropriate culture of discrimination against the House of Representatives, often portrayed as inferior to the Senate, through language that consistently refers to the Senate as the “upper chamber” and the House of Representatives as a “lower chamber.”

He emphasised that this terminology misrepresents the legal status of both chambers and diminishes the House’s standing.

Agbese expressed worry by the growing trend where the President of the Senate is referred to as the “Chairman of the National Assembly,” which inaccurately implies a hierarchical structure between the two chambers, contrary to the Constitution.

This, he said, undermines the authority of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, adding that neither the constitution nor the Standing Orders of both chambers recognise the position of a Chairman of the National Assembly as his title has no legal basis.

The lawmaker further expressed concern that this discriminatory practice was once again evidenced during the recent conferment of National Honours on the leadership of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

Agbese noted: “While expressing our gratitude to Mr. President for recognising and honouring the leadership of the National Assembly, we note that the conferment of the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the President of the Senate and the conferment of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy President of the Senate perpetuates the inappropriate subordination of the Speaker to the President of the Senate.”

He said the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who is lower in protocol ranking than the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was also awarded the title of GCON, further exemplifying this culture of discrimination against the leadership of the House.

Agbese said the Constitution, in promoting a balanced and equal bicameral legislature, clearly provides that bills passed by one chamber must be concurred with by the other in the same form for them to become law, thus affirming the equal status of both chambers as essential components of the legislative process.

He said while the Constitution assigns specific responsibilities to the Senate, such as confirming certain presidential appointments, it implies greater authority for the House of Representatives over appropriations and the power of the purse.

According to him, these distinct roles are designed to maintain a system of checks and balances within the legislative arm rather than establishing the superiority of one chamber over the other.

Agbese stressed that the House and the Senate are two distinct but equal components of the legislative branch, and their leaders – the Speaker and the President of the Senate – are co-heads of this branch, each playing a unique role in advancing legislative functions.

He was of the opinion that this distinct dual leadership is a unique arrangement in the governmental system that must be respected;

The lawmaker explained that the enabling Acts establishing institutions under the National Assembly, including the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), the National Assembly Library, and the National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO), clearly reflect the co-leadership status of the Speaker and the President of the Senate, thereby validating the equality of both chambers;

He maintained that the National Honours Act of 1964 does not explicitly prescribe the conferment of specific honours, such as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) for the President of the Senate or CFR for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and that these distinctions are rooted in customary practice rather than statutory requirement.

The lawmaker added that the honour of GCON is not restricted to any particular office or individual but could be awarded to any distinguished Nigerian deemed deserving by the President, as evidenced by the recent conferment of GCON on Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala by former President Muhammadu Buhari, this House acknowledged the flexibility inherent in the National Honours system and the prerogative of the President in the allocation of such distinctions.

The House resolved: “Call attention to the ongoing discriminatory practice of referring to the Senate as the “upper chamber” and the House of Representatives as the “lower chamber,” as well as portraying the Speaker as subordinate to the President of the Senate.

“Such references undermine the equal status of both chambers as established by the Constitution and diminish the standing of the House of Representatives in the legislative process.

“Affirm that the House of Representatives is an independent and equal chamber of the National Assembly, and the Speaker is a co-head of the legislative arm of government alongside the President of the Senate. (Power of the purse)

“Recognise the Speaker of the House of Representatives as co-chairman of the National Assembly in all respects, and request that all references to the leadership of the National Assembly reflect this equality.

“Call on all government institutions, officials, and the media to take cognisance of language and titles that suggest a hierarchical structure between the Senate and the House of Representatives or their respective leaders.”

“Mandate the relevant House Committees to liaise with the Presidency and propose amendments to the National Honours Act of 1964 to appropriately recognise the Speaker of the House of Representatives as co-head of the National Assembly and, accordingly, confer the national honour of GCON upon the Speaker, ensuring parity in recognition with the President of the Senate. This should be accomplished before the formal decoration by Mr. President.”.

The House urged the President to uphold the spirit of bicameral equality as enshrined in the Constitution when making decisions and recommendations that concern the leadership of the National Assembly.