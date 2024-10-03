Encomiums as Federal Civil Service Commissioner Madugu Turns 80

It was a moment of a torrent of encomiums as Dr Jonah Madugu, the Federal Commissioner representing Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States on the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) attained the age of 80.

Dr Madugu was honoured at the FCSC on Wednesday, Abuja by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, federal commissioners, prominent sons and daughters of Plateau State and others. There were also cultural dancers to honour him.

During the celebration, Prof.Olaopa paid tribute to Dr Madugu, noting particularly his humility and his readiness to serve. He also appreciated the grace of God in his life that made him to reach the age of 80 while still enjoying good health. According to Olaopa, Dr Madugu’s age is very significant because there are some people in their 50s and 60s who are bogged down by sicknesses and who eventually die when they are not very old.

Prof. Joseph Golwa of the Abuja Leadership Centre , University of Abuja, who led a delegation of prominent Plateau indigenes to the event, lauded the Madugu for the various contributions he had made in the lives of his people in particular and Nigerians in general. He also noted that the accolades the commission’s leaders lavished on Madugu showed that he was held in very high esteem.

While thanking the commission for his being celebrated, Dr Madugu disclosed that he had been a school teacher and that since the 60s, he had been in the service of his community, the nation and humanity.

Also present at the ceremony were some of the Federal Commissioners of the FCSC: Engineer Bukar Wakili, representing Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States; Dr Ibrahim Jalo Daudu, representing Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States; Barrister Rufus N. Godwins, representing, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States; Barrister Henry Omoregie Idahagbon-William, representing Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States; Dr Festus Oyebade, representing Oyo and Osun States; Dr Chamberlain Nwele, representing Anambra , Ebonyi and Enugu States; Dr Adamu Hussaini, representing FCT and Niger State; Mrs Hindatu Abdullahi, representing Kaduna and Katsina States; and Mrs Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke, representing Kogi and Kwara States.