  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

Alabi Wins TECHLIFE Excellence for No-code Roles Award

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Seasoned revenue growth expert, Ms. Cynthia Alabi, was crowned the TECHLIFE Excellence for No-code Roles award at the Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit (WEETS) 2024 in Lagos, recently.

The organisers of WEETS 2024 selected Cynthia Alabi for the prestigious award based on her expertise in the tech industry, particularly in tech sales, customer experience, customer success, and product design. Convener of the summit, which focuses on empowering women and promoting digital inclusion in Nigeria, Ugochi Emmanuel, said: “We are thrilled to announce Ms. Cynthia Alabi as this year’s TECHLIFE Excellence for No-Code Roles award winner. After a rigorous selection process from five shortlisted candidates, Cynthia Alabi was chosen for her over a decade of experience driving growth in technology-driven companies.”

