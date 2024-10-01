Tinubu Leads Shettima, Akpabio, Other Top Officials to Mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday led other top government officials and foreign diplomats including Vice-President Kashim Shettima and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to mark the nation’s 64th Independence Day celebration at the Forecourt of the State House, Abuja.

This year’s event, with the theme ‘Reflecting on the Past, Inspiring The Future’ marked in a low-key, commenced with the arrival of the president, who was the Guest of Honour, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

He was received on arrival at about 10.03am by military bagpipers who ushered him into the arena after an inspection of the Quarter Guard mounted by troops of the Brigade of Guards.

The president thereafter proceeded to the saluting dias where he took the national salute as Special Guest of Honour to signify the proper commencement of the event.

The 64th anniversary witnessed a presidential change of guards, which paved the way for a Nigerian Armed Forces Colour Patrol and displays to symbolize Nigeria’s national and military pride.

The segment was followed by a Guards Brigade Silent drill platoon, which wowed guests and other spectators including cabinet ministers, presidential aides, as well as members of the diplomatic corps who had thronged the venue to witness the festivities.

Guests at the venue were also treated to a variety of unique performances by a combined mass band and displays put together by a cultural troupe drawn from the six geo-political zones to depict the country’s cultural diversity.

President Tinubu accompanied by the First Lady and other dignitaries, thereafter proceeded to cut the anniversary cake as well as release the anniversary pigeons to symbolise peace.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas Tajudeen; Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; former Vice-President Namadi Sambo; members of the Federal Executive Council; National Assembly members and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.

Also present were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), heads of security agencies, head of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Director General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police.

The event was the second Independence Day Anniversary celebration since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.