Rosie Young Unveils First Bridal Collection

Rosie Young, the rising Nigerian women’s fashion brand renowned for its elegant bespoke and ready-to-wear designs, has announced the launch of its debut bridal line, The Yadah Bridal Collection.

According to the company, rooted in gratitude and spiritual inspiration, this collection embodies the essence of love, faith, and the deeply personal journey each bride embarks on.

It explained that the collection’s name, Yadah, comes from the Hebrew word for “giving thanks” and is a heartfelt expression of gratitude from the brand’s founder, Rosie Young.

Commenting, Young said: “This collection is my way of thanking God for guiding me and to all those who have supported me over the years. Each piece in the Yadah Collection reflects the emotions a bride feels, not just on her wedding day, but throughout her relationship leading up to that moment.”

Each dress in the Yadah Collection blends timeless elegance with modern sophistication, using luxurious fabrics and intricate details.

According to Young, the collection that can be viewed at www.rosieyoung.com.ng, combines traditional bridal silhouettes with contemporary elements; ensuring brides feel radiant and connected to the craftsmanship behind each piece.

“From soft, flowing fabrics to hand-sewn details, every dress is designed to reflect the gratitude, love, and anticipation a bride experiences as she prepares to say ‘I do,’” she added.

Rosie Young has quickly gained recognition as one of Nigeria’s most exciting fashion brands, with clients across Africa, North America, the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe. With The Yadah Collection, Rosie aims to highlight Nigerian creativity on the global stage while contributing to the growing status of Nigerian fashion in the bridal industry.

“We want Nigerian designs not only on international runways but proudly worn on the streets of Lagos, Abuja, and beyond,” she said.

Looking ahead, Young envisioned her brand becoming a household name in Nigerian fashion within the next five years. Known for its commitment to excellence, creativity, and exceptional service, Rosie Young offers brides not only exquisite designs but also a stress-free experience with quick turnaround times.

The launch of The Yadah Collection solidifies Rosie Young’s place as a rising star in both the Nigerian and international fashion worlds. Her dedication to her craft, faith, and community is evident in every stitch, making this collection a new milestone in her already impressive fashion journey.