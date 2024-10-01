Napoli Agree New Reduced Transfer Fee on Osimhen

Italian Serie A giants, Napoli, have agreed new prices for the permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray and as a result the striker agreed to extend his contract with the Italian club until 2027.

And now according toRAI Sport, his buyout clause which was reportedly put at 130 Million Euros has now been significantly lowered on account of the contract extension.

RAI Sportfurther reported that Osimhen will now cost a club 90 Million Euros should they want to sign him permanently in January.

This price will be lowered to 75 Million Euros for a permanent departure away from Napoli next summer.

Most of the clubs interested in signing Osimhen last summer were frustrated by Napoli’s refusal to reduce the 130 million Euros buyout clause in the contract extension the Nigerian striker signed.

PSG and Chelsea dropped their bids when Napoli refused to come down from the asking price. Even a last minute move by Saudi Arabia’s Pro League club, Al-Ahli to lure Osimhen to the MiddleEast failed to materialize as the reigning African Player of the Year appears not ready to leave the European scene just yet.

Latest clubs linked to Osimhen include; Juventus in Serie A and Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have taken a decision on Osimhen for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash at Latvian club Rigas FS after the Nigerian international suffered a hamstring injury in a Turkish Lig clash with Kenneth Omeruo’s Kasimpasa last weekend.

According to Turkey media outlet, Fanatik, Galatasaray will not risk Osimhen for Thursday’s game, but hope he will be back in action for the league match against Alanyaspor fixed for Sunday.

Osimhen himself downplayed the injury against Kasimpasa, which forced him to miss the second half of a thrilling 3-3 draw at the weekend.

He has scored two goals and made four assists in the four matches he has played for table-topping ‘Gala’.