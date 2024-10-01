Lagos State Celebrates the Beginning of the 2024/2025 Legal Year

The Lagos State Judiciary commenced its 2024/2025 Legal Year with a Church service at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina and Muslim service at Lagos Central Mosque on Monday, September 23, 2024. It was followed with a colourful parade and inspection of Guard of Honour by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Honourable Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba at the High Court Premises at Osborne Foreshore Estate. A Webinar Session was also held the following day, as part of continuation of the new legal year programme. Onikepo Braithwaite, Jude Igbanoi and Steve Aya who attended the ceremonies, report

Background

The celebration of the New Legal Year with a ceremony dates back to the Middle Ages, in which the Judges arrive in a procession from the Temple Bar to Westminster Abbey for a religious service, followed by a reception known as the Lord Chancellor’s breakfast, which is held in Westminster Hall. Although in former times, the Judges walked the distance from the Temple Bar to Westminster, they now mostly arrive by car. The service is held by the Dean of Westminster with the reading performed by the Lord Chancellor.

This is part of the tradition of the legal profession, the Nigerian legal profession received from its colonial past, and it has remained and continued to be celebrated in a yearly ritual in all jurisdictions in Nigeria. The 2024/2025 Lagos State Judiciary Legal Year Committee comprising of 21 members, was chaired by Honourable Justice Adenike Josephine Coker, the Head of the Criminal Division of the Lagos State High Court.

About Lagos State Judiciary

The Lagos State Judiciary, headed by the Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, with 75 Judges and 125 Magistrates, attaches much importance to this event as Judges, both serving and retired, Magistrates, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other Lawyers come out in large numbers to mark this deeply entrenched custom.

Church Service

Prayers for the commencement of the new legal week were held at the Christ Cathedral, Church Marina, where The Rt. Reverend Ifedola Okupevi, the Diocesan Bishop of the Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), gave a sermon titled, “God of Justice, God of Peace”. He urged all Lawyers, Judges, and others serving in the temple of Justice to uphold truth always. He further added that it is only the truth that can indeed, set one free.

Bishop Okupevi admonished Judges and Lawyers with biblical injunctions, emphasising: “Do not take a bribe, for a bribe blinds those who see. Do not oppress a foreigner, treat all equally”.

The, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who was ably represented by his wife, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu at the ceremony, stated in his goodwill message that: “We believe that a strong, independent and well equipped Judiciary, is essential for good governance and the protection of our citizens”.

Mosque Service

Lagos State Government to Strengthen Judiciary Digitalisation and Access to Justice

The Lagos State Government promised to ound users.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this remark at the Special Thanksgiving Service held at Lagos Central Mosque, also to mark the commencement of the new legal year. He praised the State Judiciary for embracing the idea of digitalising court processes, to make access to justice across the State more convenient for all.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, in his goodwill message, stated that the digitisation of court processes has helped reduce delays, bring the Judiciary closer to the people, and make it more transparent. He emphasised the vital role the Judiciary plays in interpreting the law, adjudicating civil and criminal matters, and providing mechanisms for alternative dispute resolution, which are instrumental in the effective delivery of justice in the State. Mr Governor further pledged to collaborate more with the Judiciary, and ensure adequate resources are provided for sustainability.

“As the judicial arm of our Government, you hold a vital responsibility in interpreting our laws, adjudicating civil and criminal matters, and providing mechanisms for alternative dispute resolution. Your hard work has sustained the integrity of our legal system, ensuring that the Lagos State Judiciary remains a beacon of hope for our citizens.

“Over the past year, the Judiciary has undertaken significant reforms to strengthen our legal system. These include the establishment of the Small Claims Court, the Special Offences and Sexual Offences Courts, and the introduction of e-probate services. The ongoing review of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, along with the digitalisation of court processes, has also greatly enhanced the efficiency and accessibility of justice, through innovations like remote court sittings and e-filing.

“As we begin this new legal year, we look forward to the completion of important projects, such as the Commercial Court in Tapa, and to the renewed efforts of the Judiciary to ensure that Lagos State continues to be a model of progress, justice, and modernity in the legal sphere’’, Mr Governor further added.

Delivering a lecture on “Exploring the Role of the Judiciary in Revitalising Nigeria’s Economy through an Islamic Lens”, Imam Majeed Eleha urged Judges, Magistrates, and Lawyers to remain impartial and uphold justice without fear or favour, emphasising the crucial role they play in societal development and economic prosperity.

Dr Rahman Lawal, who also delivered a lecture on “Justice as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery and Political Stability in Nigeria”, referenced Holy Quran Chapter 4:135, stressing the condemnation of injustice and delays in justice by Allah. He urged judicial officers, to uphold justice with integrity.

Remarks of the Chief Judge

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Host and Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, emphasised the need for the Judiciary to function independently and free from interference, commending the Sanwo-Olu administration for allowing this autonomy.

He pointed to the fact that Lagos State is the focal point of the Judiciary nationwide, because of the support of the Sanwo-Olu administration which has continuously supported the State Judiciary at all times, even if the action or its ruling is against the Government.

Webinar Session: Stakeholders Call for Vigilance, Cooperation, and Justice in the Fight against Cybercrime

As part of the continuation of the 2024/2025 New Legal Year Programme, the Lagos State Judiciary organised a Webinar Session on Tuesday, September 24, themed “Cyber Offences in the Digital Stratosphere: Civil and Criminal Implications, Tackling the Menace”.

The Chairman of the 2024/2025 Legal Year Committee, Hon. Justice Adenike Coker, started the session with her Welcome Remarks. She said: “We all know that this is a digital age of technology, and so it is only fitting that we have this Summit /Webinar to showcase the fact that LASJ is very much in the forefront of innovations and dynamism when it comes to developing more ways to give access to justice, to protect and give redress to the proverbial common man where he is aggrieved, and more importantly, for efficient & effective justice delivery.

“We therefore aptly chose the topical issue of Cyber offences, which we all agree, has become a menace in our society and globally, both in the civil and criminal sphere. The world is a global village and has been made more so by internet virtual connections, but, we all cannot agree less that there are negative consequences which have now manifested therefrom, which must be tackled both by Lawyers and Judges alike.”

Participants at the Webinar emphasised the crucial role cyber security plays in the maintenance of law and order, in today’s digital age. They stated that focusing on cyber security will further enhance legal expertise in the field, to effectively deal with all forms and manner of cybercrime. Participants included the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, and Judges of the State High Court, Magistrates. Other stakeholders including Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, CFR, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, and Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, among others, all described the currently available law as good, but were of the opinion that is need to further upgrade the law to bring it up to speed, with the ever-changing cyber world. They also called for public awareness about the broader impact of cybercrime beyond the economy, which has led to the country losing a lot of economic resources.

The Webinar, chaired by Hon. Justice Rhodes-Vivour, JSC (Rtd) was moderated by former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN.

In his welcome address, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, noted that cybercrime affects not only the economic framework, but also deeply influences domestic life, business operations, and numerous other aspects of daily living. Justice Alogba urged the public to remain vigilant and mindful of the dangers posed by cybercriminal activities, stressing the need for collective caution and robust legal frameworks to mitigate these risks.

Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, in her address on “Cyber Offences in the Digital Stratosphere: Civil and Criminal Implications”, discussed the complex landscape of cybersecurity, and highlighted the risks posed by cyber offences to personal, economic, and national security. She emphasised the pervasive role of technology in modern life, where everything from daily communication to healthcare, government services, and critical infrastructure is interlinked.

Dr Muiz Banire, SAN in his address stressed the need for treaties and mutual assistance between African countries, in fighting cyber crime. He also emphasised the importance of judicial officers’ capacity enhancement, for effective interpretation of cyber laws. He further expressed his belief that Nigeria can become a leader in cyber security in Africa through education, legislation strengthening, cooperation amongst States, and regular enhancement of capacities in cyber security.

The New Legal Year week, ended with Webinar outreach for all Judiciary Staff. There were basic medical services and eye examination; free drugs and glasses were also provided. In more complex cases, referrals were given.