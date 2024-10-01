Blockchain: Algorand Supports Plateau State’s Digital Transformation

The Algorand Foundation, a global blockchain leader, has pledged its support to the Plateau State government to achieve the digitaliSation efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang. This, it said, it intends to do by enhancing governance through the development of decentralized identity (DiD) solutions.

The initiative was announced during a decentralized identity stakeholders meeting held at the New Government House in Little Mayfield, Jos.

At the meeting, the foundation emphasized that this initiative aims to improve citizens’ lives by empowering to digitally access government services. Country Head of the Algorand Foundation, Benjamin Onuoha, stated that the foundation is committed to partnering with Plateau State realize its ambitious digitalization goals and create a robust identity system using its blockchain technology

“With DiD, Plateau State aims to provide a modern, digital identity solution that enhances the state’s administrative capabilities, promotes transparency, and improves service delivery,” Onuoha explained. He highlighted that decentralized identity management puts control back into the hands of individuals rather than relying on a centralized authority.

“DiD uses a secure digital system called blockchain to create, manage, and verify identities in a decentralized manner. This allows citizens to have a single digital identity that can be used across various services and platforms without the need for multiple registrations or paperwork. Its key features are self-sovereignty, where individuals have complete control over their digital identities and personal data. It also emphasizes privacy and security, as data is stored securely and only shared with trusted parties,” he added.

In his remarks, CEO of IOTU, John Agaldo, highlighted that one key advantage of this initiative is its potential to attract direct foreign investment. “We are poised to make Plateau State a hub for foreign investment. The efficiencies gained through DiD—reducing leakages, wastages, and the need for manual paperwork—make it a sophisticated solution,” he asserted.

Director General of the Plateau Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA), Dominic Datong Gwaman, emphasised the importance of accurate data capture.

“We will strive to ensure that correct data is utilized, making sure that it is accurate, personalized, and private,” he assured. He also expressed strong government support for the initiative, committing to maximizing its potential benefits for the state.