Africa Conference 2024: Leaders, Citizens Converge on Abuja in Search of Innovative Solutions to Governance Challenges

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Innovative solutions aimed at addressing Africa’s governance challenges will be proffered at the Africa Conference 2024 holding in Abuja.

Leaders and citizens from across the continent are expected to converge on Nigeria’s capital where experts would address the issues surrounding the challenges in governance.

The event, Africa Conference 2024 will be hosted on 3rd-4th of October at Shehu Musa Yardua Centre by School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) and will feature expert panels, facilitated discussions, and breakout sessions designed to explore innovative solutions to Africa’s governance challenges

Amid Africa’s ongoing political, economic, and social crises, the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) will host Africa Conference 2024 on the 3rd-4th of October 2024 at Shehu Musa Yardua Centre, a pivotal event aimed at rethinking governance and leadership in Africa.

According to a statement: “The conference, taking place in conjunction with SPPG’s fourth Graduation Ceremony, will bring together value-oriented politicians, policymakers, and civil society leaders from across the continent. Participants will connect, share insights, and develop actionable solutions to the governance challenges facing Africa today.”

According to the World Food Program, Africa faces a complex confluence of crises, including an alarming food and nutrition emergency. Regional insecurity, climate-related disasters, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, and global economic disruptions have combined to exacerbate governance challenges. Protests and unrest, driven by electoral disputes, governance failures, and rising living costs, have erupted in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, and Tunisia, with a surge in coups in the Sahel since 2020.

Since 2020, multiple coups d’état in the Sahel region and widespread civil unrest from Nigeria to Tunisia have demonstrated the urgent need for a reformed governance model that centres on African citizens. Civil society organizations and social movements across the continent are sounding the alarm, calling for more inclusive, citizen-focused leadership.

Despite these challenges, African civil society and social movements have consistently called for a transformation of the continent’s governance systems. They advocate for a future where the interests of African citizens are at the heart of decision-making, driven by effective and accountable leadership.

“Africa Conference 2024 presents a unique platform for leaders who are committed to disruption — not for disruption’s sake, but for the transformation and betterment of our nations,” said Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, Founder of SPPG and a leading advocate for transparent governance.

She added that: “At a time when our continent faces multiple crises, we need leaders who possess both the values and the courage to reimagine governance, prioritize citizens’ interests, and foster resilience.”

These sessions will focus on political leadership, institutions and policies, and citizen engagement. The event will also include a Citizens’ Solidarity Walk, symbolizing participants’ commitment to building connections and reinforcing solidarity across Africa.

The statement read: “We have an interesting line-up of speakers to grace the Africa Conference 2024: Keynote Speaker, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings (Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korie Constituency, Accra), Adama Gaye (Co-convener, Fixpolitics & SPPG Senegal), Mme Marie Pierre Sarr (Fixpolitics Senegal), Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba (Member of Parliament Elect, Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Zimbabwe), LAHIANI Najla (Member of TUNISIAN PARLIAMENT, Tunisia), Sana Ghenima (Head of Femmes et Leadership, Tunisia), Gilles Yabi (Founder and Executive Director, WATHI Think Tank, Senegal), Amb Erastus Nwencha (Member, Fixpolitics & SPPG, Kenya), Comrade Amadou Maria (Executive Director, Y’en a Marre, Senegal), Comrade Reagan Miviri (Executive Director, La Lucha, DR Congo), Franck Essi (Stand Up For Cameroon), Professor Babacar Gueye (SPPG/Fixpolitics, Senegal), Kah Walla (Cameroonian Politician), Ayobami Olunloyo (SPPG Alum), Cynthia Mbamalu (SPPG Alum), Dr Abiola Akiyode (Dean, SPPG Nigeria), Alero Ayida-Otobo (CEO, The SPPG), Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili (Founder and Chair, Fixpolitics & The SPPG).”

It added that: “Through these discussions and collaborative efforts, Africa Conference 2024 aims to develop strategies for systemic change that will influence governance in the short, medium, and long term. The goal is to build a future where political leadership, institutions, and policies work effectively for the people, not against them.”