Abuja Trade Fair: Dangote Refinery Says Participants Thronging Pavilion for Enquiries

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Dangote refinery has said that participants at the 2024 Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) had been thronging the pavilion of the Dangote Group to make inquiries about the company, and its oil refinery, which recently commenced the discharge of petroleum products.

Dangote Group is one of the major sponsors of the 19th Trade Fair organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The company’s other companies include: Dangote Fertiliser, Dangote Sugar, NASCON (Dangote Salt), and Dangote Cement.

Speaking at the company’s Special Day, Senior Adviser to the Group President on Special Projects and Strategic Relations, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, said the Dangote Group had contributed to growing the Nigerian economy through transportation, trade financing and taxation.

She said: “Furthermore, during the construction of the Dangote Refinery, we had to construct a jetty in Lekki Free Zone to handle our bulk cargoes (including ne of the two largest cranes in the world), that we imported during the construction stage.”

“Today, we are exporting our products to a number of African countries through the same port. We also plan to ease the pressure on the roads from the Refinery by transporting finished petroleum products to other ports by along the Nigerian coast by sea, for further distribution to the hinterland.”

Speaking earlier at the Special Day, President of the ACCI, Emeka Obegolu, described the Dangote Group as the engine-room for Nigeria’s industrialization.

Obegolu, who was represented by Aisha Ado Abdullahi, ACCI Vice President Legal, commended the company for what he said was an “unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.”