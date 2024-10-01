  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

400 Investment Professionals Walk for Sustainability in Lagos

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Members of seven investment professional associations in Nigeria, at the weekend, held a 5-kilometer Sustainability Walk, reinforcing their commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

The Walk, the first in the series, themed: “Investment Professionals Walk for Sustainability,” which began from Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos, took the participants to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Ahmadu Bello Way, Adeola  Odeku Street  and Akin Adesola Street, from where they went back to the starting point – Muri Okunola Park, in about two hours, including aerobic exercises before and after the Walk. 
Commenting on the event, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, CFA Society Nigeria, Yemi Ajagun explained that the Walk was organised to show interdependence amongst investment professionals in Nigeria.
“The walk is a fun and healthy way for professionals to demonstrate the ideals of sustainability to the public especially in these times. It is to show the mutually beneficial relationship and interdependence existing in the finance and investment ecosystem among various professionals on one hand and, the environment in which we function, as members of the society we serve on the other,” says Ajagun

Corroborating him, a Council Member of ASHON, Muyiwa Adeyemi, said the Walk was beyond physical activity but a statement of collective responsibility of investment professionals to drive positive change in the society.
“In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness of the critical role that finance plays in fostering sustainable development, not just in the economy but in the society at large. The key associations recognize the importance of aligning their activities with the global drive for sustainability,” he said.

