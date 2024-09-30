Chartered Institute of Bankers Accredits Dataleum as Technology Learning Provider

Chinedu Eze

Dataleum, a fast-growing tech training and consulting firm, is excited to

announce its official accreditation by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria

(CIBN). This achievement places Dataleum among the few training organizations

to earn this prestigious recognition.

Alongside previous accreditations from the International Institute of Business

Analysis (IIBA) and the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKRLP), this latest

milestone strengthens Dataleum’s reputation as a trusted partner for financial

institutions and businesses across Africa.

Few months after recognition from World Business Outlook as the “Best

Technology Training & Consulting Firm Africa 2024”, Dataleum became

accredited by the CIBN. This multi- award winning organisation ensures its

Technology Program offerings meet the highest standards in the Nigerian

banking and financial sector. The accreditation adds to Dataleum’s growing list of

partnerships and certifies the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality

training solutions tailored to the needs of banking professionals.

Dataleum has already partnered with many leading financial institutions in

Nigeria, offering training in areas such as Data Analytics, Digital Transformation,

and Financial Technology to empower 8,000 banking professionals across 15

banks nationwide. The company is eager to support even more institutions,

providing programs that help banking and finance professionals gain the skills

needed to stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition from CIBN. This reaffirms our mission to

empower professionals in the Nigerian banking and financial industry as well as

encourages us to broaden our impact even further,” said Bode Roberts, CEO &

Co- Founder of Dataleum.

This CIBN accreditation, together with Dataleum’s global partnerships, confirms

the firm’s leadership in technology education and consulting.

"With the CIBN accreditation, we can bridge the gap between traditional

banking skills and modern digital finance, equipping Nigeria's financial

workforce with the training needed to excel," said Titilola Bello, Co-Founder of

Dataleum.