Tinubu, First Lady, Akpabio, Abbas, Atiku, Governors, PDP, APC, Others Mourn Patience Eno

Okon Bassey in Uyo, Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has led other well-meaning Nigerians to commiserate with Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State over the demise of his wife and First Lady of the state,Patience Umoh Eno.

Also, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; State Governors; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, among others commiserated with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, over the untimely death of his wife.



In a statement issued yesterday by the State government titled, “Unexpected Sunset” the Governor’s wife died from an undisclosed illness.

The statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, stated that she passed away peacefully at the hospital, on 26th September, 2024.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness.

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital, on 26th September, 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.

“Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.



“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering.”, Ememobong stated in the statement

Tinubu, in a statement, extended condolence to Governor Eno. The President, in the statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the Eno family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom State during this grim time.

Tinubu joined them in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state’s First Lady, who has supported Governor Eno’s administration.

The President affirmed that Patience Eno, as the wife to a visionary governor and an ordained gospel minister, embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.

Tinubu acknowledged that through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom State with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

He expressed belief that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.



Tinubu committed the grieving family, friends, and relatives to the comfort of the eternal God, who is the source of life and holds the future of all creation in his hands. He expressed his trust in their resilience and strength during this challenging time, offering reassurance and support.

Also, the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, mourned the passing of the wife of Akwa Ibom State governor.

The First Lady, in a condolence message personally signed by her yesterday, stated: “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the children, family and the good people of Akwa Ibom on the passing of the First Lady and Renewed Hope Initiative State Coordinator, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo-Eno.

“Her Excellency was a God-fearing remarkable woman, full of grace and compassion, who was committed to her family, the people of Akwa Ibom State and our dear nation. Her kindness, humility, and dedication to her people will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched. Her demise is indeed a painful one.



“My thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency, children, family, and the entire people of Akwa Ibom State at this difficult time.

“I pray Almighty God grant you strength, comfort to bear this irreplaceable loss and may her gentle soul rest peacefully in the bossom of our Lord.”

Akpabio, commiserated with Governor Eno over the death of his wife. Akpabio, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, said he was immensely saddened by the death of the wife of the governor.

He said the late Mrs Patience Umo Eno’s kindness, compassion and commitment to the cause of the Akwa Ibom people will be greatly missed.

“My heart goes out to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time. I knew Pastor Patience Umo Eno closely and she was an incredible partner and an exceptional woman, whose kindness, compassion, and dedication to the family and people of Akwa Ibom State will never be forgotten. Her support and partnership with you throughout your journey were invaluable. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us.



“My family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Senate and the 10th National Assembly stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your grief and offering our heartfelt condolences. May God grant you and the entire family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” it added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday condoled with the family of Governor Eno and the government and people of Akwa Ibom Stat.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said the news about the death of the Awka Ibom First Lady early in the day was devastating news.

Atiku shared in the grief of Akwa Ibom people and urged Governor Eno to stand firm in the belief that his beloved wife has only gone to rest in a place of eternal peace.



Atiku, while praying for the gentle repose of Mrs. Eno’s soul, affirms that he stands with the governor and his people in this difficult time.

The PDP stated that it was heartbroken and devastated by the news of the death of the wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor. Also, the PDP governors expressed grief over the wife of the Akwa Ibom State governor. Emmanuel Udom, the immediate past governor has also consoled the governor for the loss of wife.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the PDP stated, “Our hearts bleed. Words are not enough to convey the anguish, sorrow and pain we bear at this moment as a Party and a family.

“Pastor Mrs. Umo Eno was an angelic personality; a graceful and compassionate soul; God’s own faithful and trusted servant, who loved the Lord and devoted her life for the good and welfare of others with grace, humility and love.

“Indeed, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and humanity have lost one of our best and brightest. Pastor Mrs. Umo Eno was a dazzling star taken from earth to brighten the heavenly realm. She was an epitome of peace, very caring mother and a dutiful wife; an enduring lesson in humility, love and selflessness who lived as a pillar of support, dependable friend, companion and confidant to her husband Governor Umo Eno in his service to God, Akwa Ibom State and our dear fatherland,” he stated.

In honour of the departed First Lady, the PDP directed that all the party’s flags at its National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja be flown at half-mast for seven days.

Also, the PDP governors said it deeply consoles the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, his family and the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

The Director General, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo said the state has lost a caring purposeful mother, and the Forum is rudely shocked by this sudden death – an unexpected demise that has shaken the fabric of Akwa Ibom State to its foundation.

The Director General of the PDP governors described the death of the Akwa Ibom State first lady a sunset, sttring that it calls for sober reflections on the essence of life.

Also, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, commiserated with his successor, his family as well as Akwa Ibom State on the sad and painful passing of the First Lady of the State.

In a condolence message released by his Media Office, he wrote: “My wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel and I received the devastating news of the passing of your dear wife, our First Lady, H.E., Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno and we are saddened and pained by this unfortunate event.

“Words fail me to describe how so devastating this sad moment represents in your life, your family and our State in general.

“God knows best and I want you to remain strong, because that’s what your dear wife whom you affectionately called “ Kemi” would expect from you.”, Udom stated.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart.

In a statement, Obaseki described the deceased as a graceful, loving and compassionate person who worked for the development and growth of the State.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno. She was compassionate and well loved.

“She championed many humanitarian causes, notably the ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ which provided succor to the weak and vulnerable in society through programmes targeted at alleviating poverty and improving the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“She worked tirelessly in building a fair and just society, supporting her husband in providing leadership and direction to advance the fortunes of the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

“On behalf of the good people of Edo State, I commiserate with my dear brother and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the good people of Akwa Ibom State, friends and well wishers and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The APC, Abbas expressed shock over the demise of Mrs. Eno,.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement said that the ruling party received the news of her passing with shock.

The party extended its heartfelt condolences to the Governor on the passing of his beloved wife.

Abbas described Mrs. Eno’s exit as painful, while condoling her husband and the immediate family.

The Speaker, who called for prayers for the Eno family, said the death was a great blow to the First Family of Akwa Ibom State.

“Mrs. Eno was a great woman who was passionate about women and children. Her life, though short, was fulfilling and impactful. She will be sorely missed,” he said.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed sympathy and commiserated with Governor Eno.

A statememt issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs) stated: “On behalf of the 19 Northern Governors, Governor Inuwa Yahaya conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Akwa Ibom State during this period of immense grief.”

Yahaya described the Akwa Ibom First Lady as a woman of great virtue, a loving mother, and a pillar of strength to her family and the state.

Similarly, the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), described the death as sad and tragic. In a statement by the SGF Chairman, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who is also the Governor of Ogun State, the Forum described the late Eno as a remarkable woman who was the pillar behind her husband’s success in both the private and public sectors.

The statement said that the invaluable contributions of Mrs. Umo Eno would be greatly missed.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Governor Pastor Umo Eno on the tragic passing of his beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno. A remarkable woman, Pastor Patience was not only a devoted partner to the Governor but also a pillar of strength and inspiration to countless individuals in Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno dedicated her life to serving others, embodying the values of compassion, faith, and resilience. Her tireless efforts in uplifting the less privileged and advocating for the welfare of women and children in Akwa Ibom State have left an indelible mark. She was a beacon of hope whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many. May her soul rest in peace, and may God grant comfort to all who knew and loved her,” the statement said.

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, commiserated with the government and people of Akwa Ibom State.

In a condolence message to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State made available to journalists in Lokoja, Ododo expressed shock over the death of the Akwa Ibom first lady whom he noted has played a pivotal role in helping Governor Umo Eno to steady the ship of state in more than one year since the Governor assumed office.

Ododo described the deceased as a supporting wife, mother and grandmother whose pet projects have touched the lives of several women and vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom State.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Mrs Umo Eno and also prayed for God’s comfort for her immediate family and the people of Akwa Ibom State as they grieve over the loss.

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday expressed deep grief over the passing of the First Lady of Akwa-Ibom State.

The police also extended their heartfelt condolences to Governor of the State and husband of the deceased, pastor Umo Bassey Eno, over the passing of his beloved wife.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that her gracious legacy, compassion, and dedication have left an indelible mark on the lives of many in Nigeria, especially in Akwa-Ibom State.

A statement by Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that this profound loss is deeply felt by her family, the entire Nigerian state particularly the people of Akwa-Ibom state.

Egbetokun said: “In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Governor Umo and his family. May Almighty God grant them solace and strength to bear this irreparable loss”. He deeply sympathised with Governor Umo and prays for the peaceful repose of Mrs. Eno’s soul. “May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her, and may her soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Former DG/CEO, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, in a statement noted that, “moments like this, when the world comes to a standstill, I find that words struggle to convey the depth of our collective grief.

“A profound emptiness engulfs us, intertwined with shock, unanswered questions, and immeasurable sorrow. I mourn the irreplaceable loss of Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, a luminous soul whose light brightened countless hearts.

“She was not merely the beloved wife of our esteemed Governor Umo Eno; she was a steadfast pillar of compassion, wisdom, and unwavering grace. A woman who had a special passion for the worship of God Almighty was a patriot in her own right and was a true mother in every ramification.”

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council commiserated with Governor Eno.

A condolence message signed by the State Chairman, Amos Etuk and Secretary, Dominic Akpan, described the deceased as an extraordinary woman who touched countless lives through her pet project, Golden Initiative For All (GIFA) and a devout Christian who worked with selfless commitment in God’s vineyard.

Furthermore, the Union prayed to the Almighty God to strengthen the Governor to bear the immense loss, and grant the deceased eternal repose of her soul.