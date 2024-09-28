STEM METs, Firms Team up to Develop Africa’s Tech Skills

Omolabake Fasogbon

A social enterprise committed to enriching youngsters, STEM METS Resources Limited has teamed up with partners across Africa to enhance tech skills in the continent.

Through this partnership, over 4500 young talents were empowered with skills and tools in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) to prepare them for future realities.

At a separate event in Lagos and Abuja, the youngsters were engaged in an array of activities such as masterclass sessions, hands-on STEAM labs, esport zone, tech career Corner, engineering Corner, parent corner, and quiz and pitch competitions, amongst others.

The STEAM Africa Fest event co-organised by STEM METs and 9ijakids, also exposed attendees to the knowledge of coding, engineering, robotics, fun science experiments, animation, AI tools, game development, and recycling, amongst others.

Commenting, co-founder of STEM METs, Jadesola Adedeji, explained that the expansion of the initiative to three more African countries underscored its legacy and impressive four years trajectory.

“The programme has grown significantly, extending its reach beyond Nigeria. The initiative will also be executed in Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Kenya, marking a major milestone in our mission to inspire and equip Africa’s youth with the skills needed for the future,” she said.