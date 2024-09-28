Former Taraba Gov Darius Ishaku in EFCC’s Custody over Alleged N8bn Fraud

*Agency files 15-count charge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Immediate past Governor of Taraba State, Mr Darius Ishaku has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds belonging to local government areas of the state.

Ishaku, who was governor of Taraba State between 2015 and 2023, was said to have committed the act between 2016 and 2021.

A source, at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency confirmed Ishaku was arrested Friday morning at his Abuja residence and would be arraigned any moment from now, following the filing of charge against him at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

When contacted, spokesman of the Commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, who refused to comment on the issue however confirmed the arrest of the former governor.

Meanwhile, Ishaku and a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, are to answer to charges of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds belonging to LGAs in Taraba state, during the administration of Ishaku.

The suit marked: CR/792/2024, filed by the Commission’s lawyer, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, is dated September 26, but filed September 27.

A copy of the charge sighted by THISDAY showed that the defendants were in count one of the charge read: That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between August 25, 2015 and March 21, 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1,010,000,000 (One Billion and Ten Million Naira), which sum formed part of the 25% contingency funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

In count three, the defendants were said to have “between July, 2015 and May, 2019 in Abuja, in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1, 138, 082, 097.71, which sum formed part of the 25% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section”.

In count four, they were alleged to have between July, 2015 and May, 2019 dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N1, 138, 082, 097.71, being part of the 25% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State.

Count 13 reads: That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between May, ‘ 2015 and December, 2015 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N90, 000, 000 (Ninety Million Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

Count 14: That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State on or before 19″ October, 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N23,200,000 (Twenty Three Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use to buy a Duplex property known as Apo 3, Abuja from Brains and Hammers Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

Count 15: That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State between September 3, 2015 and January 29, 2018 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N761,301,000 (Seven Hundred and Sixty One Million, Three Hundred and One Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to defray the loan of One Billion Naira granted by Zenith Bank Plc. to your company, Worthy Construction Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.