Falz, Bobrisky, VeryDarkMan: The Controversy Rages

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Flarin Falana, aka Falz the Bahd Guy, has been a trending topic over the week following the mention of his name by popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye in the alleged N15 million bribe to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clear money laundering charge during his recent trial.

In April this year, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse after dismissing the money laundering charges against him. This followed shortly after he went celebrating the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award given to him at a movie premiere.

The controversial cross-dresser, who was released after spending some months, in a call recording that has since gone viral, said how he spoke to singer Falz and his father, Femi Falana (SAN), to possibly secure him a state pardon.

In the recording, Bobrisky could be heard explaining how he paid the EFCC the money. The leaked recording was posted by one Otse Martins, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, detailing how Bobrisky got the money and all that transpired.

While Bobrisky in a post on social media has since openly denied the recording in the leaked audio as false and denied bribing EFCC, the Nigerian rapper, Falz issued a 24-hour ultimatum to VeryDarkMan, confirming he had contact with Bobrisky about the issues actually.

Falz also said Bobrisky asked him for N3 million to secure a VIP section at the Correctional Centre. This clarification came on Wednesday after Falana’s legal team, Falana & Falana Chambers, had issued a letter to VeryDarkMan, demanding a retraction of the “defamatory statements made against Falz”.

In addition, the law firm demanded that the social media influencer issue a public apology across all platforms where the allegations were disseminated.

Reacting to Falana’s legal team, Deji Adeyanju the solicitor representing Verydarkman, noted that Falz has already acknowledged some elements of the voice recording.

The letter, dated 25 September 2024, clarified that his publication of the voice recording was not intended to defame Mr. Falana (Falz), but rather to draw attention to serious allegations warranting investigation.

The federal government has already demanded a probe into the matter, and some senior officers of the Correctional Centre have been allegedly sanctioned. However, Nigerians are watching as the matter unfolds.