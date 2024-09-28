Bagudu: UK, US Citizens Also Facing Cost of Living Crisis

*Urges Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu

*Yerima says banditry test from God

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has urged Nigerians to celebrate the country’s 64th anniversary and not to be despondent by the prevailing economic hardships biting the country.

He also noted that citizens from other countries, particularly the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) are passing through similar harrowing phases Nigerians are experiencing.



He made the appeal yesterday while addressing the media after the Special Jumaat prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, to celebrate the country’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, Huhu Ribadu, were among the dignitaries that attended the special prayer.

Bagudu, pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu and embrace his Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the President has the experience and determination to transform the economic fortunes of the country.



“Some of the things our country is going through are similar to what other countries in the world are also experiencing particularly the cost of living crisis.

“We have seen in the rich world, including the UK and US where people are struggling to pay mortgages. In fact people are losing their homes, people moving from their homes to the street, people choosing between feeding and eating and some of these challenges have also affected us,” Bagudu said.

He conceded that Nigeria’s economic growth has not matched by its population growth which had ballooned from 45 million at independence in 1960 to about 230 million 64 years after.



He said Tinubu used his collective experience in public life and in private life to campaign on his Renewed Hope agenda mantra to remind Nigerians that they were not where they wanted to be and to confront their reality and embrace pleasant and unpleasant choices that can translate into a better future.

The minister also added the reforms were already bearing positive results in the form of macroeconomic stability as many state governors and local government authorities were now in a position to pay salaries because of available resources.



Bagudu said: “They have more revenues at their disposal. Today we have innovative programmes, consumer credit funds, student loan funds, mortgage system, support for agriculture, training of our youth in technology jobs so that they can compete and participate in the jobs of the future as well as supporting our women with women-centric programmes as well as supporting Medium and Small Scale Enterprises, Nano credit and ensuring that we are respected in the world.



“Mr President has engaged with leadership around the world and they have acknowledged the kind of reforms and efforts we are doing. Nigeria is the hope of Africa, and much as sometimes we feel angry that we could have done something faster than we have done, but we are a great nation, we are a blessed nation and we should have reason to celebrate our blessing. We have a leader who is determined, who is experienced and who has reassured everyone that God has blessed him in every way, shape, or form. What he wants to be remembered for is how he transited Nigeria from where it is to a place of pride.

“That is the kind of leader President Bola Tinubu is, so let’s rally around him.

Let us support him and with God’s blessings we will be there”.

Also a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, attributed banditry and the gale of insecurity sweeping the North-west state as test from God.



Sani, made this ascription when he spoke to journalists at the National Mosque.

He described the independence anniversary as a very important occasion for all Nigerians, that also calls for celebration and prayers. “May God Almighty grant our President good health. And may he give Nigeria peace and harmony. I see the continuous security challenges in the country as a test from God.

And I’m sure the federal government is doing its best. You can see that the bandit leaders are being eliminated. I’m sure things are going to be well, in sha Allah, ” Yerima said.



The Special Jumaat Khutbar (sermon) was delivered by the Imam National Mosque, Abuja, Dr Ahmed Kabir Adam.

He asked Nigerians to show gratitude to Allah for the opportunity to celebrate this year’s anniversary as well reflect on independence, respect one and other and be keepers of one another.

“We should be there for one and other and be united so that we can tackle the current challenges that the country is facing, socially, economically, even security-wise. With unity, definitely we will progress,” Adam said.

The cleric ascribed some of the escalating challenges hurting the country to “negligence of those who are in charge of leadership and the result of sins that many Nigerians have committed”.

“Some of the challenges are there to test our ability. Are we going to be resilient so that we can overcome what we are having? Yes, of course, we are going to be resilient. I call on the Nigerians to be united. With unity, we will overcome this series of challenges, insha Allah,” he said.