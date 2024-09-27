Women Declare Prayer to Save Rivers from  Detractors

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Thousands of women from across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State, yesterday, converged on Port Harcourt, praying to save the state from suspected destructive detractors of the state government.

This is as the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared free medical care for women in the state, particularly the pregnant mothers, aged people, others.

The prayers session with theme: “Pray, Praise and Posses the Land”, was organised by Rivers Women Unite for Sim, an organisation Convened by Mrs Sotonye Fulton.

In her remarks during the programme, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, expressed how situation can be changed through praises. She applauded the women of Rivers state for how they have supported the government.

She said: “The governor very passionate about the welfare of Rivers women. Today, we have learned on how to stand strong on the word of God, and know that no obstacle can stop us.

“The women of Rivers state, you are praising God, the thick wall will go down. Any obstacle will go down because we are praising God. We are doing for God what He cannot do for Himself, therefore He will do for us what we cannot do for ourselves.”

Prof Odu pleaded with the women to continue to pray for government, saying that they are standing in gap for the government of Governor Fubara.

“You can see that God is answering your prayers, at any crossroad, he makes a way for us because great women like you father every last Thursday of the month to pray for us”.

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Mrs. Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, who was at the prayer session, expressed delight over the gathering of the women from the 23 LGAs to pray for the success of the state government.

Mrs Fubara stated that since God listens and answers the prayers of His people, it was undeniable that the same God will address the challenges facing the government and good people of the state and shame enemies of peace and progress of the state.

She said: “I don’t have much to say rather than that I am excited. Whenever I come into the presence of the Lord, I am so happy. I am so glad, and I always dance. I love praising God. I cannot come here without dancing because I am in the presence of the Lord.”

Mrs. Fubara, while commending the convener of the programme for bringing women together, pleaded with the women not to stop praying for the well-being of the State, saying that prayers make things better and faster.

She said: “Let me specially thank the convener of this program, my sister. I call her my sister because she is a beloved for bringing women from Rivers State together from the 23 local government areas to praise God.

“Please, my women, I want to plead with each and everyone of us, we will not stop praying, we’ll continue to pray, prayer makes things better and faster,” she added.

Mrs Fubara said she is not perturbed over the forthcoming October 5 Local Government Elections because she is convinced that God is already working behind the scenes.

She noted: “God is already working behind the scenes. October 5 is the evidence that God is in charge. For me as a person, I am not moved. I don’t work by sight, I work by faith, and my faith has never failed me. God never fails.”

She urged the women, as mothers, to continue to pray for the peace, stability and progress of the state while at the same putting the government and its policies and programmes before God for guidance and direction.

Meanwhile, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr. Vetty Agala, said Governor Fubara has approved a free medical programme for pregnant women and nursing mothers in the state.

Agala said: “Health is wealth, is so important and that is why governor has made health one of the three major focus of his administration, including agriculture and education.

“For the sector, governor has given us a mandate through the Commissioner for Health that he wants health for a Rivers including non indigenes. But we know that healthcare is expensive, governor did not just stop there but directed that we should start the ‘Rivers Health Insurance Agency ‘, which is RIVCHPP.”

She added: “His Excellency has directed that across the LGAs, children below 5 years, pregnant women, nursery mothers, over 60 years of age, and people living with disability should be registered for free medical care. “

