Fayose, Ogunlewe Back Rotary Club of Shomolu’s President, Bolatito Oladele





Mary Nnah

In a resounding display of solidarity, two influential leaders, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and Shomolu Local Government Chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe, have pledged their unwavering support for the newly installed President of the Rotary Club of Shomolu, Bolatito Oladele.

At the highly anticipated investiture ceremony held on Sunday in Oregun, Lagos, Fayose showered accolades on President Oladele, describing her as “a selfless young lady who deserves all the support.” He assured the audience, “I’ll do everything humanly possible to support her vision for the Rotary Club of Shomolu.”

Fayose’s endorsement was echoed by Ogunlewe, who commended the Rotary Club’s tireless efforts in community service. “Your organisation has been doing an excellent job, and I’m committed to supporting your initiatives,” he said.

Upon receiving a recognition plaque for his outstanding contributions to Kosofe Local Government, Ogunlewe pledged 100% support to the club.

President Oladele expressed gratitude to Fayose and Ogunlewe, saying, “We’re honored to have such influential leaders believe in our mission. Their support will undoubtedly amplify our impact and inspire positive change in our community.”

As the 40th President of the Rotary Club of Shomolu, Oladele who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lateetoh Event & Gifts and a connoisseur wedding planner and organiser spanning almost 15 years, is poised to leave an indelible mark. With Fayose and Ogunlewe’s backing, she’s set to drive meaningful projects and empower the community. The partnership promises to yield significant benefits for the locality.

The investiture ceremony was a shining example of the Rotary Club’s growing influence and commitment to community service. With President Oladele at the helm and supported by prominent leaders, the organisation is poised for even greater heights. With high-profile backing, the club is set to make a lasting impact.