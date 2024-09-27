2027 Governorship: Charting Path for Ogun West Consensus Candidate

Ayodele Elegbede

Without further ado, the time has come for the stakeholders in Ogun West to begin a consensus-building towards a particular candidate to fulfill their age-long aspiration to produce the next governor. No doubt, the journey to 2027 is still far ahead but we cannot wait till then. Besides, in conventional politics, one end of an election is the beginning of another. This is particularly so in our present circumstance where succession planning requires broad-based support for a seamless change of batons. So, negotiation has to start early enough to garner the support of the people across the three senatorial districts for a change of status quo.

As we keep our eyes on the ball we must also engage ourselves in realistic discussions on the vexed issue of a consensus candidate who enjoys wide acceptability among the populace. In terms of preparation for the next transition, the Yewa-Awori people have invested a lot of time and efforts in their agitation for a power shift to Ogun West. With their strident campaign, everybody has become more conscious of the need to assuage the feelings of alienation that have been going on for so long due to the perceived injustice perpetuated by successive administrations.

For the first time, we now have a governor that is ready to listen to the voice of wisdom, to right the wrongs of the past. In his words and actions, Prince Dapo Abiodun has shown that he is not against any particular section either on account of political affiliation or the accident of place of origin. Unlike his predecessors, he is more amenable to open and sincere dialogue with all the relevant stakeholders in the search for a capable successor. However, we cannot take it for granted that everybody will queue behind him in his strategy to strike a delicate balance between the agitation of the marginalized Yewa-Awori people and their clamour for a, fair, just and equitable power-sharing arrangement, and those of the forces of status quo. Naturally, between the two ends, there will be resistance, resentment, contestation, and disagreement. We should prepare for all these because power is not served a la carte.

While it is a rightful agitation for us to demand a change in an arrangement that has perpetuated power in particular sections of the state, we must approach it with the seriousness and sincerity it deserves. That is seriousness in building consensus around a formidable candidate with an irresistible aura.

Succession planning is a dynamic process of change and continuity. Therefore, for the consolidation and continuity of the good work of the present administration, the Governor, Abiodun must take the task of building a consensus arrangement very seriously in his succession planning. He must realize that a succession planning that can ensure a power shift to Ogun West is the only path to a peaceful transition process in 2027. That is the only arrangement that can be seen to be just, fair, and equitable. At this point, it has become imperative for him to initiate genuine dialogue with the people of Yewa-Awori for the success of his succession planning in the next transition. This is particularly important for the sustenance and future consolidation of his achievements.

Early dialogue and consolation are necessary because succession planning is not an ad hoc thing. To succeed, time is needed to identify potential replacements and evaluate the capacity of contending forces so that whosoever is ultimately chosen can be adequately prepared to assume effective control.

One major reason succession planning had failed under the previous governments was due to a general lack of sincerity. Learning from the experience, Governor Abiodun must ensure that policies of inclusivity, transparency, openness, and genuine sincerity of purpose are guaranteed in his succession planning to make it succeed. Successful succession planning is the hallmark of a good leader. No serious human endeavour can endure without a good successor. These were the fundamental factors that culminated in the failed succession game plans of his two predecessors-Otunba Gbenga Daniel (aka OGD) and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (aka SIA).

As a leader, it is not unusual to have a personal preference for one person or the other. However, unilateral imposition of a candidate on the rank and file of a party can be counter-productive. In a democracy, candidate’s imposition alienates, while consultation, an open and transparent process engenders broader participation, trust, and confidence.

For the stakeholders in Ogun West, time is of the essence. There should be no further delay in forging a united front against any possible opposition. It is not by accident that governorship aspiration has remained elusive to the zone since the creation of the state on February 3, 1976. This is due largely to the inability of the stakeholders to forge a common unity against the impunity of unilateral imposition of candidate by the past political leaders.

In our renewed quest for a power shift, we have to be more sincere and methodical in our approach to the issue. One, we have to go beyond the narrow self-exclusivity and intensify broad-based consultation and mobilization across the State and among critical stakeholders in other zones.

Two, we have to zero in on a candidate with wide acceptability. In doing so, we have to prevail on such hardy perennial contenders to allow for the injection of fresh blood and ideas into the agitation to be able to secure the support of other zones. We cannot be doing the same thing in the same way and expect to get a different result. The major error that has been repeatedly committed in the course of the struggle for political leadership in the State is a lack of a common resolution among political players to form a formidable front and present a consensus candidate for the exalted seat. This time around, we need a candidate who has the requisite capacity, impeccable character, political clout, financial wherewithal, and the right connections to pull the string when he gets to power.

As we strive for justice, it is a challenge for all of us as individuals and collectivity, irrespective of political affiliations, to come together to draw a clear roadmap for the actualization of our age-old dream to produce the next governor. For the ease of acceptability to the generality of the stakeholders across the state, the roadmap must be devoid of the sentiment of self-entitlement which has often found expression in “It’s our turn” mantra. Politics is not played based on sentiment or narrow self-interest. No matter how strident our agitation may be, it wouldn’t go far if we fail to articulate our demand in such a civil way that can appeal to our other brothers and sisters in the Ogun Central and Ogun East Senatorial Districts. We need to present our case in a way that will make them see the reason Ogun West genuinely deserves their support.

We have a genuine reason to demand a change in the existing power monopoly. No doubt, we are pained, we feel alienated that for 48 years after the creation of the State, Ogun West has not had a taste of power. We are aggrieved that those who controlled the liver of power had relegated us to playing second fiddle in the state where all of us are equal stakeholders. It is quite disturbing and unjust that from 1976 to date, the State has had ten political transitions and five civilian governors. Two of these were from Egba Division, one from Ijebu Division, and the remaining two came from Remo Division. Sadly, it is only the old Egbado (now Yewa) Division out of the four divisions that has yet to produce a governor in 48 years of its existence. Ogun Central which is Egba Division has so far produced two Governors; the Ogun East consisting of Ijebu and Remo Divisions has produced three, while Ogun West that is now Yewa/Awori has not had the opportunity of producing anyone to occupy the exalted position

This cannot continue. The time has come for the state’s establishment to do a thorough introspection of its actions and allow a change that is just, fair, and equitable. While we hope that they will do the needful by throwing their weight behind the genuine agitation for a balanced power equation, we are not going to dissipate negative energy in presenting this narrative as our reason for demanding a change of status quo. It won’t lead us anywhere. What we will present is a candidate who has the capacity for good governance.

Never in our history had Ogun West had a short supply of competent, industrious, and capable men and women who could lead the state to achieve its manifest destiny as a leading light in Nigeria. What has held us down is the policy of self-preservation of our past leaders. Currently, we have an oversupply of capable individuals who have distinguished themselves in all areas of human endeavours. In governance, industry, academics, and other numerous professional careers, we have them all over holding the banners of excellence. We cannot name them all but none of them is hidden. They have their imprints in the sand of time, as their achievements speak for them.

All we need is to work together as one united indivisible body to build a consensus around one person among the galaxy of stars that parade our political firmament. It makes the task easier if we put forward someone already familiar with the terrain of governance. It is not every contender that knows the terrain of governance or has a direct connection with the people at the grassroots. Yet, politics is grassroots-based. Aspiring to lead without strong grassroots support base is like building something on nothing.

Only the best is good for us at this time. There is a need for a strong character and an influential political figure who has paid all the dues to reach the level of his achievements in governance.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) is already a household name in Ogun State politics. He assumed the fame he has acquired above his peers through a track record of hard work, commitment to general good, effective representation, philanthropy and benevolence gestures. Over the years, he has successfully warmed his way into the minds of all categories of people within the civil populace. He identifies with the common people and they see him as part and parcel of their ranks.

Since the inception of the present administration, Yayi and Governor Abiodun have always been on the same page, raising the threshold of good governance. They are dependable allies striving to give the state the best it deserves. At this juncture, stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must put aside their primordial sentiments and unite together to ensure a successful power transition to the only tested and trusted person whom the good people of Ogun State already know for his antecedents in good governance.

While we intensify efforts to reach out to other zones (Ogun Central and Ogun East) to concede to our desire to produce the next governor who will steer the ship of the State on the premise of equity, equality, and natural justice, we need to agree on a template that will enable us to present the best candidate who enjoys wide acceptability across the State. To this end, the people of Ogun West must stand for the best contender with robust political clout and capacity for support mobilization in the three senatorial districts. For this, we need affirmative action to fulfill our aspirations.

*Elegbede wrote from Ijoko, Ota, Ogun State