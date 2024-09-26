Oyo AAC Declares Support for October 1 Protest 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC) has thrown its weight behind the protest expected to hold on October 1.

The party, in a statement on Thursday by its Chairman, Kayode Babayomi, said the protest, #FearlessInOctober, is a continuation of the #EndBadGovernance protest held in August, adding that it is the right of Nigerians to demand good governance from their leaders.

He said the present administration of President Bola Tinubu has inflicted unbearable hardship on the people, adding that all the policies put in place are not yielding positive results for Nigerians.

Babayomi, who disclosed that the party is ready to mobilize people across all the local governments in the state to participate in the protest, called on all organisations, unions, forums and civil societies in the state to join the protest so as to be part of history.

The statement read in part: “We in the African Action Congress (AAC), Oyo State chapter, have declared our unwavering support for the Nigerian people in the forthcoming #FearlessInOctober protest, a continuation of the #EndBadGovernance protest in August. The protest is firstly, part of all Nigerians fundamental human rights, especially when seeking and demanding for good governance from ‘leaders’ in public offices.

“Nigerians should occupy the street and demand for good governance at all levels, so we can put an end to all the corruption and hunger that is ravaging the land.

“We admonish our party members and all good minded Nigerians to join the protests across the 33 local governments in Oyo State. We also encourage all organisations, unions, forums and civil societies to stand up and be part of history against the current neo-liberalism in Nigeria, the consequences of these policies recognize no group or demography, we are all facing it, it is time we rise up and demand for what is right.

“African Action Congress, Oyo State will be supporting and mobilising for the protest because it is long overdue, let us occupy the streets and shut down the streets to demand good governance, the struggle continues until we win.”