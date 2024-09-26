25 Observer Groups Knock Edo Guber Poll, Object to Collation of Ward, LG Results

•30 CSOs present recommendations to National Assembly

About 25 Observer Groups, yesterday, said last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State fell short of expectations, and stated that the collation of results at some levels did not comply with the Electoral Act, 2022.

About 30 other civil society organisations (CSOs), under the aegis of Citizens Memorandum for Electoral Reforms, yesterday, presented 37 draft electoral recommendations to the National Assembly to help in the review of the 2022 amended electoral laws.

The group supported the position of Yiaga Africa, which said the Edo election lacked credibility because the results were fraught with alteration of figures.

That was as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reiterated its rejection of the Edo State governorship election outcome, describing the election as the worst ever conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Inspector General of Police (IG), Olukayode Egbetokun, commended Nigeria Police personnel and other security agencies deployed on election duty during the governorship poll in Edo State for their exceptional and professional conduct.

A statement by Mrs. Rose Akhigbe, Comrade Peter Nwokolo, Anyasor Gabriel, and Sunny Elekwa, on behalf of the observer groups, said they were satisfied with the more than 4,500 polling units’ results at the election. But they rejected the collation of ward and local government results at the INEC state collation centre in Benin City, saying it is contrary to the law.

The statement said, “We reject the result declared because there are two sets of result sheets. One was taken to the field and another one to APC in Edo North, some parts of Edo South and Edo Central.

“We also observed that the military and police disrupted collation of results at the wards and local governments collation centres, including intimidation of INEC officials that collated results, contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines. There is significant concern about the credibility of the results collation process.

“We totally reject the result of the election, which declared the All Progressive Congress APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo. There was militarisation and use of impunity at wards, local governments and state collation centres.

“INEC, military and police have clearly violated the provisions of Electoral Act 2022 concerning the collation of results in governorship election. Results were only collated at units and some wards.”

At another press conference, the 30 other CSOs, under Citizens Memorandum for Electoral Reforms, said the country was at a crossroads and needed a quick electoral reform to address issues arising from the elections.

The press conference was addressed by Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) ElectHER, International Press Centre (IPC), International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), and Justice, Development and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo.

Others were Justice Development and Peace Movement (JDPM), Oyo; Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), Ekiti; The Kukah Centre; Nigeria Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF); Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC); SOS Children’s Villages (SOS); TAF African; and Yiaga Africa.

According to the CSOs, “The proposals encapsulated in this memorandum stem from a comprehensive analysis of the pressing challenges that have plagued our electoral system for too long. They are the product of extensive research, input from key stakeholders, and, importantly, the reflections drawn from our experiences during the 2023 general elections.

“We have also incorporated valuable recommendations from domestic and international election observers, who have called attention to areas requiring urgent reform if we are to restore public trust in our democratic institutions.

“As the National Assembly embarks on yet another round of electoral reforms, we present this Citizens Memorandum for Electoral Reforms as a crucial resource, which serves as a roadmap designed to guide lawmakers and all election stakeholders through priority areas in need of immediate attention.

“These amendments are strategic in their scope and assess, ambitious in their vision, yet they are also rooted in practicality, responding to the realities of our current electoral system.”

The groups said the memorandum focused on “three core pillars of the electoral legal framework for the conduct of elections: the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Elections”.

The CSOs stated, “Our recommendations have been carefully divided into two parts: Part I offers twenty-one (21) recommendations for constitution alterations. These proposals aim to strengthen the independence of INEC, improve the processes for electoral adjudication, and refine key constitutional provisions to ensure fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in our electoral process.

“Part II presents sixteen (16) proposals for amending the Electoral Act 2022.

“These proposals address the inadequacies, complexities, and ambiguities that have hindered the efficient application of the Act. Our aim is to reposition the electoral legal framework against the backdrop of recent landmark judicial decisions that offer pathways for reform and to make the Act more reflective of our evolving electoral needs.”

The groups identified the priority areas for reform to include INEC’s independence, efficiency and professionalism; unbundling of INEC; electoral offences; election adjudication; diaspora or out-of-country voting; special seats; political party reform; constituency delimitation; voter accreditation; voter register and voter registration; women, youths and PWDs political participation (inclusivity); early voting; candidate selection; electoral technology; result management process; and media.

The groups said, “Proposals for the alteration of the constitution are tailored towards achieving improved independence and professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to ensure credible elections and inspire public trust in the electoral process.”

They said, “This memorandum seeks a review of the process of appointments into INEC; professionalisation of INEC appointments; introduction of timelines for INEC appointments; a review of the mode of appointments into SIEC; introduction of timelines for appointment in SIECs; strengthening the criteria for membership of SIECs.”

Other issues bordered on, “Safeguarding the operational autonomy of SIECs; a review of the appointment and discipline of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs); strengthening the financial autonomy of SIECs; redefining the power and functions of SIECs; unbundling the INEC; establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission; and limiting the exercise of the power of nolle prosequi by the Attorney General, among others.”

The CSOs stated that the proposals for the reform of the Electoral Act were carefully articulated to achieve the objectives of increasing citizens’ engagement through improved voter and civic education; improving the integrity of the voter register and voter verification; protecting voting rights and inclusiveness of elections; improving the quality of candidate selection; safeguarding the use of electoral technologies to ensure election integrity; and facilitating equal access to media during elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General (Media and Publicity) of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council, Olu Martins, said INEC made the election a must win for APC following its actions and inactions.

Martins alleged that the electoral umpire and the security agencies provided the cover for the massive irregularities that took place during the collation process at the INEC state collation centre.

Martins added that the election was going on free, fair, and credible at the ward and local government levels until INEC and the security agencies became interested parties in the election, when it moved collation to the INEC state collation office.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s body language and comments ahead of the governorship election were not unconnected with the rape of democracy during the September 21 governorship, which he described as a shame.

IG Applauds Police, Other Agencies

Inspector General of Police (IG), Olukayode Egbetokun, commended personnel of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies deployed on election duty for their exceptional and professional conduct during the Edo State governorship election.

Egbetokun also directed tactical squads and intelligence contingents to remain in the state to continue to fortify security measures until further notice.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the proactive measure was aimed at maintaining stability and public safety throughout the state.

Adejobi stated that all arrested persons for electoral offences would be prosecuted by INEC, while those arrested for other criminal offences would be arraigned before the court on completion of investigations.

The police also mourned police officers whose lives were cut short in a road mishap in Kano State, while returning from Edo State after election duty.

Egbetokun stated that the peaceful conduct of the governorship election served as testament to the dedication and hard work of the security forces.

He expressed appreciation for the exemplary display of discipline and neutrality exhibited by security personnel throughout the election period.

“Their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and protecting the democratic process is truly commendable,” he said.

The IG also praised the courage, maturity, and resilience of the people of Edo State, and their orderliness and exhibition of democratic values during the polls. He urged them to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant.

The IG assured members of the public of the steadfastness and commitment of the Nigeria Police to the safety and security of citizens.