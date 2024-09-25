UNIOSUN Inducts 199 New Teachers, Awards Scholarships, Prizes

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State University College of Education (UNIOSUN COE), Ipetu Ijesa Campus, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in teacher development, with the induction of 199 graduate teachers into the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The ceremony, held at the university’s main campus, Osogbo, marked a significant step forward in strengthening the education sector in Nigeria and underscored the institution’s leadership role in shaping the next generation of educators.

The Provost, Prof Florence Adeoti Yusuf, highlighted teachers’ crucial role in shaping society. She emphasised that without teachers, no other profession would exist.

According to the professor, teachers are the architects of society, laying the foundation for future generations.

Afolabi Celestina Aderonke, the overall best-graduating student, was awarded a scholarship covering her studies from Master’s to PhD level and N100,000 courtesy of Senator Kamorudeen Olalere, the Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

Olawoyin Kebeerat Gbemisola, Eboda Abosede Mary, Ajayi Muizat Gbemisola; Abdulsalam Amirah Ayomide, Makinde Zainab Akonke; Odeyemi Temiloluwa Faith were rewarded with N100,000 each for their outstanding performance (recording CGPA above 4.0) received cash gifts of N100,000 each by Prof. Dayo Akinmoladun and Crown Prince Babajide Agunbiade Oke of Ipetu-Ijesa Kingdom.

The guest lecturer, Dr Adeyinka Oluwaseun Kareem, encouraged the graduating students to leverage technological tools to enhance their creativity and self-development.

UNIOSUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof Odunayo Clement Adebooye, commended students and staff highlighting the university’s achievements and encouraging continued partnership. The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to all the deserving graduating students by the Registrar, TRCN, Prof Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye.

During his closing remarks, Dr. Jubril Busuyi Fakokunde, the LOC Chairman, encouraged the inductees to continue being exemplary ambassadors of the UNIOSUN College of Education.