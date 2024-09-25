NCF Hosts 3-Week Eco-adventure Challenge for Children in 2024 Summer Camp

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) hosted the 2024 Summer Camp, from August 12th to August 30th, 2024, at the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC), themed “Eco-Adventure Challenge”.

The camp, designed for children aged 5 to 17 years, brought together a diverse group of young nature enthusiasts for three weeks of fun, learning, and adventure in the heart of one of Nigeria’s most treasured natural environments.

With over 100 children in attendance, this year’s event was a resounding success, offering participants an immersive experience in nature while promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The camp was packed with exciting activities, challenges, and educational sessions aimed at instilling a lifelong appreciation for the environment in young minds.

Some of the highlights of the Eco-Adventure Challenge 2024 include: Nature Walks and Wildlife Exploration: Campers explored the diverse ecosystems of the Lekki Conservation Centre through guided nature walks and wildlife observation, learning about the rich biodiversity of the area, including monkeys, rare bird species, other animal species, and various plant life. The kids had an exciting interaction with the 106 years old male tortoise and the 96 years old female tortoise.

Canopy Walk Adventures: Some of the children experienced the thrill of walking the 401 metres canopy walkway, the longest canopy walkway in Africa, a highlight of the camp, which offered breathtaking views of the lush environment and inspired awe for the beauty of nature.

Sustainability Workshops: Engaging workshops on recycling, waste management, tree planting, and eco-friendly living allowed the campers to learn practical ways to contribute to environmental protection in their everyday lives.

Creative Eco-Arts and Crafts: Young campers expressed their creativity by crafting art projects from recycled materials, learning the importance of waste reduction and repurposing everyday items. They were engaged with other activities like coding, upcycling, green cooking, art and craft, tie-dyeing with natural dying such as bitter leaf water, hibiscus leaf and onion peels while they were also engaged with hands-on stitches to make an apron.

Team Challenges and Leadership Activities: Through eco-themed competitions and outdoor challenges, participants developed critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving, while deepening their connection with the natural world.

Environmental Education Sessions: Expert facilitators led daily discussions on topics such as climate change, wildlife conservation, and sustainable living, fostering a deeper understanding of the global environmental issues facing their generation.

Camp Impact and Feedback:

The Eco-Adventure Challenge not only provided a platform for adventure and discovery but also served as a vital educational experience, equipping children with the knowledge and tools to become future environmental stewards. Many parents praised the camp for offering a holistic blend of fun and learning. A parent who has brought her children for over three years said “I have seen a lot of progress and growth in my children when it comes to nature appreciation and environmental issues. She expressed her gratitude to NCF for making this programme free for all and encouraged other parents to support the summer programme.

NCF’s Director General, Dr. Joseph Onoja, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the camp: “We are extremely proud of this year’s summer camp. Our mission was to provide these young participants with not only a memorable outdoor experience but also with practical knowledge that will inspire them to take an active role in protecting our environment. The feedback has been incredible, and we look forward to partnerships that will help expand this initiative in the future.”

One of the participants, Tammy, a student from Covenant Hall Schools, said: “This is my second year at NCF Summer Camp. This summer camp has been a great experience and the activities here are extremely engaging. We were taught life skills that we can put to good use in the future. The programme is fun for all ages, and I would love to come next year.”

The 2024 summer camp exemplifies NCF’s commitment to environmental education and engaging the younger generation in conservation efforts. The programme is designed to support participants’ holistic development: physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially while fostering a lifelong appreciation for nature and active living. With the success of this year’s camp, NCF is already planning for future editions that will continue to promote eco-awareness and sustainability.

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation is Nigeria’s foremost environmental NGO, committed to conserving the country’s natural resources and biodiversity. Through research, education, community engagement, and advocacy, NCF strives to create a sustainable environment for present and future generations.