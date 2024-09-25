National Library, ZODML Partner to Deepen Multilingual Literacy Level 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The National Library and the Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) have partnered to deepen cultural education and indigenous language literacy in the country.

Speaking during a programme to commemorate this year’s International Literacy Day in Lagos, the co-founder and Chairperson, Board of Trustees, ZODML, Ifeoma Esiri, said there must be a conscious effort to make people able to read and write in their own local languages.

According to her, “It’s a shame, and it’s a failure of the government to the extent that they have not thought about creating structures and systems that allow communities to communicate in the literacy sphere of reading and writing in local languages.

“The purpose really is to encourage them to read and write, to make them understand, as the professor said, that literacy is more than just education,” said Esiri. “Literacy is a conscious effort to be a reader, be a writer, and use that to understand your environment, your heritage, and your community.”

The National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, urged parents to teach their children their languages as a way to promote literacy.

“Literacy, indigenous language promotion and development starts from the institution, and the basic institution is the family,” stated Anunobi. “So that is why we are partnering with a network of book clubs all like-minded stakeholders in reading. That’s why we are partnering with ZODML to make sure that we are like-minded and our intentions are focused that people should.”