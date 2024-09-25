Galatasaray Banish Thoughts of Osimhen Departure in January

*Vice Chairman Hatipoglu insists Galatasaray looking to retain the Nigerian

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, is set to play in Galatasaray’s Europa League clash with Greece’s PAOK FC tonight, his Turkish Lig side have asked him to banish the thoughts of dumping his loan deal for another club in the January transfer window.

Of late, there have been reports of Osimhen on the radar of Italian giants, Juventus as possible striker to poach to reinforce the attacking options of the Turin side despite the Nigerian on loan from Napoli till the end of the summer.

Speaking on the eve of Galatasaray’s Europa League home Clash with PAOK FC, Vice Chairman of the Turkish giants, Ibrahim Hatipoglu, dismissed rumors of a potential January departure for the Nigerian striker.

Hatipoglu made it clear that Galatasaray has long-term plans for Osimhen: “There is no possibility of Osimhen leaving the team in January. We are thinking of having him play with us next season as well. He will remain a Galatasaray player until June.”

The vice president emphasised Osimhen’s happiness at the club, stating, “The player demonstrates in every match how attached he is to the club. People play where they are happy. He has a contract with us until the end of the season.”

Hatipoglu went on to suggest that Galatasaray’s focus is on retaining Osimhen beyond his current loan deal.

“We should rather think about how to continue with him in the coming seasons. It makes no sense to discuss whether he will leave during the mid-season break,” hinted the Galatasaray’s Number Two man.

Osimhen switched to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli at the end of the summer transfer window after a tumultuous period that saw him frozen out of the Italian club’s squad.

His move to Turkey came as a surprise to many, given the high-profile interest he had attracted from clubs like Chelsea and Saudi Arabia’s Pro League side, Al-Ahli.

Since joining the Turkish side on loan, the Nigerian star has integrated himself into the squad, contributing two assists as Galatasaray remain on top of the Lig.

